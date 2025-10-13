Snapped season 35 episode 24: Was Gina Spann behind the murder of her husband? 

Snapped season 35 episode 24 explores the case of Gina Spann, who was accused of the murder of her husband, Kevin Spann, on May 11, 1997. The 35-year-old Army veteran was found shot to death in his home in Augusta, Georgia.

But what at first seemed like a shocking act of random violence soon unraveled into a chilling story of deception, manipulation, and murder for money, with Kevin's wife, Gina Spann, at the center of it all. Snapped season 35 episode 24, covering Gina's case, aired on Oxygen on October 12, 2025.

Snapped season 35 episode 24: Gina Spann reported the murder of Kevin Spann

On May 11, 1997, Gina Spann called 911 to report that her husband was dead and there was blood everywhere. She claimed that she had just returned home with her 11-year-old son and a friend, Larry Kelley, to find Kevin’s lifeless body. When investigators arrived, they found Kevin had been shot twice, once fatally beneath the eye, and again in the chest and neck area.

At first, Gina appeared to be a devastated wife. But when she referred to Larry Kelley, an 18-year-old fast-food worker, as her boyfriend, investigators immediately became suspicious.

Snapped season 35 episode 24: Kevin's car was stolen the day before

Detectives soon found that just a night earlier, Kevin Spann had reported someone had fired a gunshot into his home and stolen his car. Two violent incidents within 24 hours seemed more than coincidental. Moreover, Gina and Larry’s matching accounts of their whereabouts on the day of the murder felt rehearsed, raising more doubts.

As police dug deeper, they discovered that Gina and Larry had met while working at a fast-food restaurant. Despite their age difference, the two became inseparable. Snapped season 35 episode 24 explores in detail the incidents leading up to Kevin's murder and what happened following that.

Snapped season 35 episode 24: Gina Spann's role in Kevin's murder

Finally, during intense questioning, Larry cracked. He claimed that Gina had told him she had been raped by Kevin and had miscarried as a result. Consumed with anger, she allegedly plotted with Larry to kill Kevin.

Larry recruited his friend Chris Bargeron, who then connected with Matthew Piazzi and Gerald Horne, two young men willing to carry out the murder for $15,000. The payment was to come from Kevin’s $300,000 life insurance policy, for which Gina was the sole beneficiary.

On May 10, 1997, the hired hitmen staged a drive-by shooting and stole Kevin’s car. The next day, they returned, knocked on his door, and shot him point-blank.

Snapped, season 35 episode 24, explores the trial and sentencing

The police eventually arrested Gina, Larry, and all those involved. During interrogation, Piazzi confessed to pulling the trigger and revealed where he had discarded the murder weapon. Horne’s also admitted to being an accomplice.

As investigators pieced the case together, they discovered that Gina’s alleged rape and miscarriage story was fabricated. It was not possible for her to have miscarried as she had undergone a tubal ligation, making pregnancy impossible.

Adding to the motive, Kevin’s ex-girlfriend, Gina Athmer, told authorities that Kevin had planned to divorce his wife and move back to Illinois to reunite with his daughter, Crystal Morrison. The divorce would have left Gina without financial support.

Gina Spann finally pleaded guilty to avoid execution and was sentenced to life in prison. Piazzi and Horne also pleaded guilty and received life sentences, with Horne later being paroled in 2021. Bargeron, who served as a middleman, received a five-year sentence and was released in 2002. Larry Kelley also went to trial and was convicted and sentenced to prison for life.

Catch the case of Gina Spann on Snapped, season 35 episode 24.

