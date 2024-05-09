Snowpiercer season 4: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

With Snowpiercer season 4 announced as the final installment to the franchise, the anticipation for how the series ends among fans has reached a fever pitch. Given how the series remained in development hell while under TNT, which saw recurring production delays, creative differences, and other issues, fans can find relief after learning that AMC has picked up the show.

Given the production delays, Snowpiercer faced backlash from fans, and it was truly disappointing for those who have been following the series from day one. With the post-apocalyptic drama reaching its conclusion, there are a lot of expectations from the finale.

Snowpiercer season 4 is confirmed to be released on July 21, 2024. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Snowpiercer season 4 will be released on July 21, 2024

As stated above, Snowpiercer season 4 will be released on July 21, 2024 on AMC+. Similar to the first three seasons, the fourth installment will also run for ten episodes, slated to drop every Sunday from its debut to September 22, 2024.

Here’s how Courtney Thomasma, the executive vice president for AMC Networks, expressed her excitement regarding the final season:

“We can’t wait to share the final season of this thrill ride of a series with this vibrant fan community and new viewers starting July 21 on AMC and AMC+, with plenty of time built in to catch up on previous seasons on a variety of on demand platforms and AMC+ before then. Snowpiercer is an entertaining drama with a great cast and seeing how the ride ends will be a highlight of summer viewing worthy of a 1001-car train.”

The final season will pick up from where it left off in the third season’s finale, “The Original Sinners,” in which a time skip of three months sees a rocket explosion threaten the existence of the eponymous train.

Cast and characters

Asha and Andre, as seen in Snowpiercer (Image via TNT)

All major cast members from the previous three installments who will be returning to reprise their roles in the third season:

Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill

Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton

Mickey Sumner as Bess Till

Alison Wright as Ruth Wardell

Lena Hall as Miss Audrey

Iddo Goldberg as Bennett Knox

Katie McGuinness as Josie Wellstead

Sheila Vand as Zarah Fahrami

Roberto Urbina as Javier "Javi" de la Torre

Mike O'Malley as Sam Roche

Annalise Basso as Lilah Jr. "LJ" Folger-Osweiller

Jaylin Fletcher as Miles

Steven Ogg as Pike

Rowan Blanchard as Alexandra "Alex" Cavill

Sean Bean as Joseph Wilford

Chelsea Harris as Sykes

Archie Panjabi as Asha

Recurring cast:

Karin Konoval as Dr. Pelton

Aleks Paunovic as Bojan "Boki" Boscovic

Fiona Vroom as Mary-Elizabeth Gillies

Kwasi Thomas as Z-Wreck

Miranda Edwards as Lights

Emma Oliver as Winnipeg "Winnie"

Tom Lipinski as Kevin McMahon

Sakina Jaffrey as Mrs. Headwood

Esther Ming Li as Carly Roche

Where to watch Snowpiercer season 4

Snowpiercer season 4 will arrive first on AMC+ on July 21, 2024, at 3:00 am ET and later be broadcast on AMC’s cable TV network at 9:00 pm ET the same day. Given AMC Networks has licensed the finale, it won’t be available on any other platform.

AMC+ will also add the first two seasons to its catalog soon, with the third debuting on the platform on June 8, 2024. The first three seasons can also be watched on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for only selective regions.

Plot summary

Here's how Netflix describes the series:

Earth has frozen over and the last surviving humans live on a giant train circling the globe, struggling to coexist amid the delicate balance onboard. Watch all you want. Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and Tony winner Daveed Diggs star.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Snowpiercer season 4 and other shows as 2024 progresses.

