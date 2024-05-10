Spacey Unmasked: Where to watch the Kevin Spacey documentary? Streaming and network platforms explored

On May 13, 2024, Spacey Unmasked, a documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of Kevin Spacey will be released on Investigation Discovery in the United States. The Katherine Haywood-directed and produced series will also be simultaneously released on HBO Max.

Previously, the two-part docuseries was released on May 6 and May 7, 2024, on Channel 4 in the UK. After its release, Investigation Discovery shared the first look of the series on May 8, 2024. The 1 minute, 34 seconds preview takes the audience through Spacey's life via personal testimonials of those who knew him and visuals of events that occurred in his life.

The official synopsis for the upcoming docuseries outlines its plot which reads—

"...The documentary will explore never-before-heard experiences and emotional testimony around allegations against the Oscar-winning actor for over three decades, tracing back to 1981."

Additionally, the synopsis also highlights that the upcoming Kevin Spacey documentary will feature "first-hand accounts from multiple men who have previously not shared their stories publicly".

How to watch the Kevin Spacey documentary around the world?

As mentioned, the two episodes of the Kevin Spacey documentary have already been released in the UK on May 6 and 7 on Channel 4. It is awaiting release in the US where it will be available via Investigation Discovery and HBO Max on May 13, 2024.

Following is a list denoting the time of release of the docuseries in places located in different time zones around the world:

Timezone Date Time Eastern Time Monday, May 13, 2024 9:00 PM Central Time Monday, May 13, 2024 8:00 PM Pacific Time Monday, May 13, 2024 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, May 14, 2024 6:30 AM China Standard Time Tuesday, May 14, 2024 9:00 AM

With that being said, there are several regions where the docuseries will not be available. For people residing in those regions, a VPN can come in handy. One just has to download a reliable VPN from the internet. Go to the streaming service of your choice and then set the location to the location of the place the series is available in, in this case, the US. These three simple steps should allow anyone to watch the show without any interruption.

What is the new Kevin Spacey documentary about?

The new Kevin Spacey documentary titled Spacey Unmasked revolves around the rise and fall of one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. It will do so with the help of Spacey’s brother, the victims of his abuse, journalists, and others who are aware of his “pattern of inappropriate behavior” that spans several years.

The trailer for the documentary sets the tone for the upcoming series by divulging into never seen or heard before details about Spacey's life. For instance, the trailer opens with one of Spacey's famous quotes which goes as such—

"I’ve always believed that the longer an actor remains in the shadows, then the characters emerge.”

The makers of the docuseries have intelligently used this quote to hint at his own journey as an actor in the industry. This line from Spacey is followed by a line by another person in the trailer who highlights how Spacey misused his position in several ways. He says—

"When you’re in a position like that — power, celebrity, money — you have to be better than the average person because you’re capable of so much damage. He wasn’t responsible with that power, he used it like a weapon.”

Kevin Spacey does not seem to be very happy about the fact that a docuseries is being made about him. He explicitly vocalized his thoughts against the upcoming series on X. Attacking Channel 4 for tarnishing his image, Spacey said that he would "not sit back" and be attacked by its "one-sided documentary" about him.

