Special Ops: Lioness season 2 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, recap, and more

Special Ops: Lioness season 2 episode 6 will drop next Friday, November 24, 2024, only on Paramount+. The next episode is anticipated to showcase rising tension on the field as well as the Carrillo estate as the Lioness team carries out two missions at once.

Previously on the Special Ops: Lioness season 2 episode 5, Joe and the rest of the team, except for Josie and Cruz, try to intercept the Mexican smugglers to help save the children from the warehouse. However, the border interception ended in tragedy after a suicide bomber blew up their people, taking out the children in the process.

Meanwhile, Josie and Cruz are at the Carrillo estate, putting in motion Josie's plan to have her father help the CIA against the Mexican cartel. However, the previous episode showed that Josie doesn't have a great relationship with her father, and the mission might prove a little difficult. The rest of the Lioness team is anticipated to deal with the aftermath of the botched border interception while Josie tries to make her move in the upcoming episode.

Trending

When will Special Ops: Lioness season 2 episode 6?

Catch Special Ops: Lioness season 2 episode 6 next Friday, November 24, 2024, at 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time or 12:00 am Pacific Time.

Different regions will have differing release timings, and the table below will provide the exact release dates and times for the next episode of the American spy thriller series. These airing timings have been adjusted according to daylight saving time.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, November 24, 2024 12:00 am Central Time Sunday, November 24, 2024 2:00 am Eastern Time Sunday, November 24, 2024 3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, November 24 2024 8:00 am Central European Time Sunday, November 24, 2024 9:00 am Eastern European Time Sunday, November 24, 2024 10:00 am Indian Standard Time Sunday, November 24, 2024 1:30 pm Japan Standard Time Sunday, November 24, 2024 5:00 pm

On November 3, the Daylight Savings 2024 ended and the clocks had to be set back by exactly an hour. The time will remain the same until daylight savings starts again in March 2025.

Where to watch Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 episode 6

Like the previous episodes of the sophomore season of Special Ops: Lioness, episode 6 will drop exclusively on Paramount+ during the scheduled release date. It won't be available to watch on other streaming platforms.

Those using Paramount+ for the first time can pay $7.99 a month for ad-supported plans and $12.99 a month for an ad-free plan.

A brief recap of Special Ops: Lioness season 2 episode 5

Special Ops: Lioness season 2 episode 5, titled Shatter the Moon, sees Joe being torn between two different missions. After joining Cruz and Josie on a flight home, she decided to return to the rest of the team doing the mission to bring the children from the warehouse to safety.

However, the fight with the smugglers at the border turned bloody. There are casualties on both sides and to Joe's shock, a suicide bomber steps in front when she is about to save the children. Joe and the rest of the team were fortunately unharmed, but the children saw a much darker fate. They became the casualties of the explosion.

Meanwhile, at the Carrillo house, Josie and Cruz are having a meal with Josie's parents. However, it's obvious from the start that Josie's relationship with her father is not warm and inviting as her dad goes into a monologue about women in her career. Her mission to have her dad work with the CIA is still underway.

What to expect from Special Ops: Lioness season 2 episode 6

Special Ops: Lioness season 2 episode 6 is titled 2831, which doesn't provide a lot of context about what comes next in the spy thriller. However, based on the happenings in the previous episode, the tension is anticipated to continue as the Lioness is torn between two missions.

Joe was physically unharmed from the explosion, but the horrific scene is expected to rattle her. Meanwhile, Josie's tense relationship with her father could jeopardize her mission. How she handles being a double agent is expected to play out in episode 6.

Catch Special Ops: Lioness season 2 episode 6 next Friday, November 24, 2024, only on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback