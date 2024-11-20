SPRINT season 2: Everything we know so far

SPRINT season 2, the much-awaited second installment of the Netflix docuseries finally released on November 13, 2024. The first season debuted in July 2024, and the episodes covered the field preparations of some of the world's fastest sprinters before the Paris Summer Olympics 2024.

SPRINT season 2 chronicles documenting the athletes in the competition as they engage in the race to reach the top spot. The second installment, consisting of 4 episodes, documents behind-the-stage preparations of legendary athletes, before they hit the track.

Box to Box Films, the documentary production company that produced the first season, also serves as the producer for SPRINT season 2. Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees, and Warren Smith serve as its executive producers. The series is produced in association with the World Athletics Org. and Olympic Channel.

What to expect from SPRINT Season 2

The second installment takes the series beyond the preparation phase of the pro sprinters. Each episode delves into in-depth documentation of their personal experiences, as they compete to take to win the Olympic title, amidst the weight of media pressure. SPRINT season 2 is majorly centered around the venue of the Summer Paris Olympics.

It features more pro athletes, traveling to Jamaica and Oregon. The second season makes an addition to the existing list of sprinters, bringing title holders Julien Alfred, Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Twisha Terry, Kenny Bednarek, Letsile Tebogo, and Gabby Thomas. The episodes additionally bring its previous set of athletes including Shericka Jackson, Kishane Thompson, Julien Alfred, Oblique Seville, Letsile Tebago, and Lamont Marvell Jacobs.

The titles of all four episodes in SPRINT season 2 are:

Episode 1: All American

Episode 2: Changing of the Guard

Episode 3: Going for Gold: Part 1

Episode 4: Going for Gold: Part 2

The first two episodes travel all the way to Jamaica and Oregon, while the last two episodes present unfiltered documentation of the athletes on the game day at the Summer Paris Olympics 2024.

What the production team has to say about the making of SPRINT season 2

The second installment of SPRINT debuted four months after its initial season. In a Tudum article, published on November 14, 2024, executive producer Warren Smith, revealed that this was the perfect timing for another installment. Smith said,

“We pitched the series without the Olympics. It wasn’t a two-season deal when we began, but I think it quickly became clear that there was an opportunity for this arc to end in Paris 2024.”

He further talks about adding new athletes to the docu-series,

“This season introduces a lot of new characters from different countries.”

As per Netflix, the series provides authentic documentation of the life of the sprinters before the big game. Additionally, it introduces the viewers to all the people who have contributed to their success. Co-executive producer Suemay Orman says,

“I loved being present at the moments between coach and athlete,” he further adds, "The pep talk they give them just before the race and what they say after it just says so much about their style and motivation and how you motivate people to achieve their best. I think that’s really inspirational to watch.”

All the episodes of SPRINT season 2 are available on Netflix. Additionally, viewers can watch its initial season on the streaming platform for more context on the docuseries.

