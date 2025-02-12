Where is Clive Rothwell now? All about Belle Gibson's boyfriend from Apple Cider Vinegar 

Clive Rothwell from the Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar played a crucial role in the life of Belle Gibson, the wellness influencer known for faking terminal brain cancer and claiming she cured it with natural remedies. While Gibson was often in the limelight, Rothwell mostly stayed behind the scenes, supporting her both personally and professionally.

According to Cosmopolitan, Rothwell, on whom the eponymous character was based, resides in a two-bedroom apartment, away from Gibson. He has not made any public statement regarding Apple Cider Vinegar. The series was released on Netflix on February 6, 2025.

Clive Rothwell's involvement with Belle Gibson

According to Marie Claire Australia, Rothwell was involved in Gibson's business, The Whole Pantry, and registered the website domain back in 2013. During Gibson's 2019 trial, where she faced charges for failing to pay a fine related to her cancer charity fraud, she claimed to be struggling financially. She mentioned that Rothwell was covering her rent, legal fees, and living costs.

It is also reported that he funded a $5,000 trip to Africa for her and her son, and handed her $2,000 in cash for accommodation. In court, Gibson denied any romantic link with Clive Rothwell, claiming she was not aware of what he did for a living. She also admitted to owing him $90,000 without specifying the reason.

However, a friend of Gibson's, Chanelle McAuliffe, had previously referred to Rothwell as her "partner", and according to Cosmopolitan, there were rumors about a potential engagement. Despite the controversy, Clive Rothwell supported Gibson for a long time and acted as a guardian figure to her son.

In Apple Cider Vinegar, Clive Rothwell stands by Belle through her public disgrace and financial troubles, realizing that if he left, he would sever ties with her child, as he had no legal rights as a parent. He also considered co-parenting with Nathan, Belle's ex, but Nathan seemed uninterested in taking full custody.

Clive Rothwell's life after the scandal

According to Cosmopolitan, since Gibson’s trial in 2019, Clive Rothwell has kept a fairly low profile. According to Marie Claire Australia, despite being involved in her business and personal life, Rothwell has not faced any legal fallout from Gibson's actions.

According to The Cinemaholic, Rothwell officially moved out in 2023, signaling that their relationship did not last. Later that year, The Daily Mail shared photos of Rothwell with another woman.

The impact of Gibson's deception

Belle Gibson’s claims caused harm to many, including a young boy named Hunter, who was fighting brain cancer. His parents had relied on Gibson’s promises of financial support, only to discover that no funds had been raised for his treatment.

In the series, Hunter's mother tells journalist Justin Guthrie that they have decided to stop his treatment. Hunter's situation is reminiscent of Josh Schwarz, whose family was also misled by Gibson. They later found out that she had been fundraising in their son's name without their consent and never followed through with the promised support.

Viewers can watch Apple Cider Vinegar to dive into the real-life fraud case surrounding Belle Gibson, highlighting the risks of misinformation within the wellness industry.

Apple Cider Vinegar is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. The show examines the repercussions of Gibson's fraudulent claims on those affected, and her relationship with Clive Rothwell.

