St. Denis Medical complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

NBC has released a brand new workplace comedy series titled St. Denis Medical, and it has everything needed to make an impression among the audiences. Set in an “underfunded, understaffed hospital in Oregon, the series follows the experiences of the doctors, nurses, and other personnel at the hospital as they strive to balance their professional and personal lives while trying to keep their sanity.

The first season of St. Denis Medical premiered with a double episode on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, on NBC. The subsequent episodes of the show are scheduled to be released in a weekly manner, every Tuesday until its completion. Continue reading to find out about the complete release schedule of the show, which will help you ensure that you don't miss out on anything.

The complete release schedule for St. Denis Medical on NBC

Despite it being known that St. Denis Medical will be releasing episodes of the show in a weekly manner, The Wrap has been able to confirm the release dates of only six episodes, including the ones that were already released. The publication has also been able to confirm the names of the upcoming episodes. You will find all the details pertaining to the same below:

Episode 1 (Welcome to St. Denis): Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Episode 2 (A Very Robust Personal Life): Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Episode 3 (Weird Stuff You Can’t Explain): Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Episode 4 (Salamat You Too): Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Episode 5 (A Peanut and Caramel-Filled Miracle): Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Episode 6 (50 CC’s of Kindness): January 14, 2024.

As the schedule suggests, there is a huge gap between episodes 5 and 6 of the show, the reason behind which is not known at the moment.

Are episodes of St. Denis Medical available for streaming?

Episodes of St. Denis Medical will be available for streaming on Peacock a day after it is broadcast on NBC. This implies that episodes 1 and 2 of the show are currently available for viewing on the streaming network. The next episode of the show will be made available on the platform on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, after the episode has been released on NBC on Tuesday.

While there are additional streaming options for viewing the show, the process is more complex compared to watching it on Peacock. Interested viewers can choose to watch the show on Hulu with Hulu+Live TV. They can also find it on fubo TV, Fandango at Home, Sling TV, YouTube, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

With that said, it is important to mention that on all these platforms, users will need to make additional purchases to access the specific content. For instance, you can purchase individual episodes of St. Denis Medical on Amazon Prime Video for a minimum of $1.99, whereas you can buy the complete season starting at $19.99.

About the show

Similar to acclaimed series in the same genre, such as The Office, Parks, Recreation, and Supertore, St. Denis Medical offers viewers a compelling comedy series that portrays the lives of a hospital functioning with limited resources and strong determination. The official synopsis of the show emphasizes the challenges faced by the hospital staff as they operate under immense pressure and their desperate efforts to maintain compassion amidst the chaos.

It states:

"An eclectic team of underfunded yet dedicated doctors, nurses and medical staff are doing their best not to lose their patience in an Oregon hospital overrun with patients – while caring for everyone who comes in the door, including each other."

