Stacy Feldman's murder: A complete timeline of events

Stacy Feldman was a 44-year-old woman from Denver, Colorado, who was found dead at her home on March 1, 2015. It was her husband, Robert Feldman, who called the 911 emergency, saying that his wife was unresponsive in the shower.

As per Robert's story, he left the residence with their children in the morning, only to find his wife dead when they returned. Though there were several small injuries on her body, none of them was serious enough to take her life. However, when the autopsy reports of Stacy Feldman arrived, investigators discovered a cold-blooded homicide, which was deeply rooted in fury and jealousy.

The complete story behind the murder of Stacy Feldman is documented in Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, season 14, episode 17. The episode titled The Sisterhood made its release on Oxygen on March 5, 2025. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"The cause of the death of Stacy Feldman in her Denver home is ruled as undetermined."

The investigation following the murder of Stacy Feldman

The investigation behind Stacy's death indicated a homicide (Image via Pexels)

As per a report by 9News dated April 20, 2022, Stacy Feldman was the president of Southmoor Elementary School's parent-teacher organization in Denver.

Denver police started the investigation after the cause of Stacy's death was classified as "undetermined" by the medical examiner. As per Robert's testimony, he left the residence around 8:30 am when Stacy was still sleeping.

Robert, along with the couple's children, went to Temple Sanai, a church in Denver. As per his story, he returned to the residence in the afternoon and called for Stacy but didn't receive any answer. Further, he went to change his clothes in the laundry, cleaned the garage, and then went to the park for a workout.

Robert Feldman claimed that Stacy had consumed edible marijuana the previous night. However, forensic reports didn't show any trace of THC in her bloodstream.

As per 9News, a month after Stacy Feldman's death, Robert received a sum of $750,000. The money was from a life insurance that was purchased five years ago.

Robert Feldman was having an affair

A woman contacted Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, revealing she had an affair with Robert (Image via Pexels)

Suspicion soon began to surround Robert Feldman when a woman contacted Metro Denver Crime Stoppers on June 12, 2015. As per a People article published on April 22, 2022, the woman revealed that Robert met her through a dating app.

The two shared conversations over texts and finally met each other for a coffee on February 23, 2015. Robert introduced himself as a divorced man. She invited him over for dinner at her house a few days later and accepted that they had s*x.

However, the woman soon began to have suspicions about the legitimacy of Robert's claims. She went on to contact Stacy through e-mail, asking if they were divorced. Stacy denied Robert's claims, and the woman went on to reveal about her affair. Stacy said that Robert had cheated on her before.

As per 9News, the woman revealed that Stacy Feldman's reaction to the affair was:

“I’m done with him.”

As per the People article, the woman revealed that Stacy was pronounced dead around six hours after their conversation.

The autopsy of Stacy Feldman revealed she was gravely beaten

Stacy sustained multiple injuries throughout her body (Image via Pexels)

As per the People article, Robert was not cooperative with the authorities at the crime scene. Reportedly, he did not want the body of Stacy to be sent for an autopsy.

As per the 9News article, medical practitioner Dr. Bill Smock scanned through Stacy's autopsy reports, along with the photographs taken at the crime scene on December 22, 2017.

Dr. Smockreahed the conclusion that Stacy died:

“as a direct result of asphyxia and/or suffocation and that her injuries are the result of an assault, which included blunt force trauma, strangulation and suffocation.”

On February 13, 2018, Robert was arrested on suspicion of the first-degree murder of Stacy Feldman.

As per a 9News report, Judge Morris Hoffman ordered the suspect to be kept under custody without any bail on February 19, 2018.

During his trial, Assistant District Attorney Maggie Conboy revealed that Stacy suffered physical violence before she died. It was pointed out that the culprit choked her to death.

"And what it [Stacy Feldman's body] tells you is that she suffered a long, protracted, and horrific beating. This was not from CPR. This is not from pulling her from the tub. This is not from a simple collapse in a shower. What this is, is evidence of a vicious beat-down," the jury reported.

After a series of trials and appeals, Robert was convicted of the first-degree murder of Stacy Feldman on April 19, 2022. Judge Edward Brofin sentenced him to lifetime imprisonment without any chance of parole.

To learn more details about the case, watch Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 14, episode 17.

