Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to release on Disney+ on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. The eight-episode series will release new episodes each Tuesday until January 14, 2025. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will follow four children who find a mystical object on their home planet, only to be separated and lost in the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's release schedule will help maintain its momentum to keep fans excited about the new episodes. The series' first two episodes will hit screens on December 3, 2024, while the rest will air weekly until January 14, 2025.

The series will see Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern, Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, and Kyriana Kratter as KB, among others. Amblin Entertainment Productions has produced Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

When will Star Wars: Skeleton Crew release?

The eight-episode series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, will premiere on Disney+ on December 3, 2024, with new episodes airing each Tuesday. Here is a schedule for the release dates of all the episodes of the series.

Episode Premiere Date Episode 1 December 3, 2024 Episode 2 December 3, 2024 Episode 3 December 10, 2024 Episode 4 December 17, 2024 Episode 5 December 24, 2024 Episode 6 December 31, 2024 Episode 7 January 7, 2025 Episode 8 January 14, 2025

The series will be available to stream on Disney+ across various regions. This is the schedule for the release of all the episodes in different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) 6 PM Eastern Time (ET) 9 PM UK Time (BST) 2 (Next Day) Sydney Time (AEST) 1 PM (Next Day)

Who is in the cast of the series?

The main cast of the upcoming show includes Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern, Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, and Kyriana Kratter as KB. It will also see Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, Tunde Adebimpe as Wendle, Kerry Condon as Fara, and Nick Frost as the voice of SM 33.

The series will also feature Marti Matulis as Vane, Jaleel White as Gunter, Fred Tatasciore as Brutus, Mike Estes as Pax, and Dale Soules as Chaelt. It will see Mickey Cassidy as Aqualish Pirate, Cass Buggé as Maree, M.J. Kang as Garree, Brian Oerly as Ishi Tib, and Hala Finley as Actress.

Apart from this, it will include Dane DiLiegro as an unnamed character, Kevin Mangold as Mean Rodian, and Shane Almagor as an unnamed character.

What to expect from the upcoming show?

The upcoming series will follow four children who discover something mysterious on their home planet and get lost in the galaxy. It will see the children as they explore new and strange worlds and become acquainted with various aliens while facing several dangerous situations.

Since the kids are the ones lost in the galaxy far, far away, they will attract the attention of pirates and other space criminals. They will see electrifying battles in outer space as the main characters face daunting challenges.

The series is designed to evoke the spirit of classic Amblin Entertainment productions like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and The Goonies.

Given its content, the series will appeal to both adults and young adults.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on December 3, 2024, on Disney+.

