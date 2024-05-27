Station 19 leads Maya in a fatal direction, all eyes set on the grand finale

With only one episode left until the season's conclusion, fans are more worried than ever about the fate of a popular Station 19 character. The character in question is Maya Bishop, whose life was left hanging by a thread towards the end of episode 9 of the show's seventh season.

In the episode, the audience witnessed the brave firefighters of the Seattle Fire Department at the station grapple with a multiple-alarm fire that put the lives of several firefighters at risk. Among those who faced the brunt of the catastrophic fire was Maya, who was separated from Andy after the fire engulfed her from all sides.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

Station 19 season 7 teases that Maya will likely die in the finale

The penultimate episode of Station 19 season 7, released on May 23, 2024, hinted at Maya Bishop's sorry fate in the show. During the final few moments of the show, the audience witnessed the horrifying scene of Maya being surrounded by fire from all sides while Andy looked on with terror in her eyes.

The audience deciphered the scene in multiple ways, with the prevailing consensus being that Maya would be killed off in the final episode of the season. Having said that, if the makers decide to follow the trajectory of the audience's predictions, it will undoubtedly be one of the saddest moments in the show's history.

Why Station 19 season 8 is not going to happen?

Station 19 has never faltered in popularity. Throughout its seven-season run, the show has consistently performed in terms of ratings and viewership, repeatedly featuring in the lists of the top shows on ABC. But why was the show not renewed for another season? The answer to that is pure business.

In December 2023, Deadline published an article listing the shows that were being canceled in the coming months. Featured on that list was Station 19, whose seventh season was reported to be the last season of the show. Citing reasons for the abrupt cancelation of the show, the publication reported based on their insiders that in the end, ABC wanted to save money in "a push for an economical schedule balancing scripted fare with reality and live sports."

It also pointed towards several issues concerning the hit series that had come to the forefront through the years. Deadline reported that the show faced some "racial issues" on the sets, which led to a head writer change in 2022.

"The series got new showrunners last year, but the mothership Grey’s Anatomy also faced controversy, with a longtime writer-producer sidelined over allegations of fabricating her background, and the medical veteran also has a new showrunner for its upcoming 20th season," the publication further said.

Who plays Maya Bishop in Station 19?

American actress Danielle Savre plays Lieutenant Maya Bishop in the titular show. Before appearing in the show, Danielle appeared in other television shows like Kaya, Too Close to Home, and T@gged. She also appeared in films such as Boogeyman 2, Wild About Harry, and Deep Blue Sea 2.

The finale episode of Station 19 will be released exclusively on ABC on May 30, 2024.