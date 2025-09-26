Stolen Girl (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

Stolen Girl is a 2025 television drama film directed by Eva Husson and written by Catherine Moulton from Alex Dahl's novel Playdate, published in 2020. Released globally on Disney+ and domestically on Hulu and Freeform in the United States on April 16, 2025, the series is a Europe-wide manhunt following a woman's discovery that her daughter has been kidnapped during a play date.

Ad

Produced by Quay Street Productions, the five-part series was first announced in June 2023 and filmed in Manchester, Blackpool, and Marsden, among other UK locations.

The cast comprises Holliday Grainger, Ambika Mod, Denise Gough, and Jim Sturgess and more.

Who stars in Stolen Girl?

1) Holliday Grainger as Rebecca Walsh

Holliday Grainger (Image Via Getty)

Stolen Girl stars Holliday Grainger as Rebecca Walsh. Grainger, born in Manchester in 1988, began acting as a child and has since developed her career in film, on stage, and on television. She initially gained recognition through appearances in British TV dramas, including Waterloo Road and Where the Heart Is.

Ad

Trending

International notice arrived with her portrayal of Lucrezia Borgia in Showtime's period drama The Borgias (2011–2013), co-starring with Jeremy Irons. She also played Estella in Mike Newell's 2012 film version of Great Expectations with Helena Bonham Carter and Jeremy Irvine.

Grainger's career has featured leading roles in The Riot Club (2014), Cinderella (2015), and the BBC conspiracy thriller The Capture (2019). She has also had extensive stage work, including credits such as Three Sisters at the Southwark Playhouse.

Ad

2) Ambika Mod as Selma Desai

Ambika Mod (Image Via Getty)

Ambika Mod plays the role of Selma Desai in Stolen Girl. Born in 1995, Mod is an English actress, writer, and comedian from Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. She initially gained notice with her breakout performance as Shruti Acharya in the BBC medical drama This Is Going to Hurt (2022), opposite Ben Whishaw.

Ad

The role earned her a Broadcasting Press Guild Award and selection for BAFTA's Breakthrough program. She received international recognition in 2024 as Emma Morley in Netflix's One Day, based on David Nicholls' novel, starring opposite Leo Woodall.

The show turned out to be one of the most-watched on Netflix, establishing Mod as a top actress. Earlier, she did improv comedy at The Free Association in London and participated in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Ad

By 2025, Mod had landed roles for both television and film, such as Disney+'s Black Bag and Romain Gavras' action-comedy Sacrifice.

Read More: Which ‘High Potential’ episodes did James Roday Rodriguez direct in reunion with ‘Psych’ EP Todd Harthan?

3) Denise Gough as Elisa Blix

Denise Gough (Image Via Getty)

Denise Gough stars as Elisa Blix in Stolen Girl. Born in 1980 in County Clare, Ireland, Gough is a two-time Laurence Olivier Award-winning actress who has appeared on both stage and screen.

Ad

She was trained at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts, London, and made her presence felt in theatre with remarkable performances in People, Places and Things (2015) and Angels in America (2017–2018), which earned her Olivier Awards.

On television, Gough played the lead role in ITV's Too Close (2021), BBC's Paula (2017), and Disney+'s Andor (2022–2025). Her films include Colette (2018), The Other Lamb (2019), and Monday (2020).

4) Jim Sturgess as Fred Blix

Jim Sturgess (Image Via Getty)

Jim Sturgess plays the character of Fred Blix in Stolen Girl. Sturgess, who was born in 1978, is an English actor and musician who initially rose to international stardom as Jude in Julie Taymor's Beatles-inspired Across the Universe (2007) and the hit movie One Day with Anne Hathaway.

Ad

He continued to star in 21 (2008), The Way Back (2010), and the science fiction saga Cloud Atlas (2012), in which he had several roles with Tom Hanks and Halle Berry. Other credits include Geostorm (2017), Kidnapping Freddy Heineken (2015), and BBC's Close to the Enemy (2016).

Besides movies, Sturgess has worked on several TV productions, including the 2025 miniseries Mix Tape with Teresa Palmer.

Supporting cast

Bronagh Waugh plays DI Shona Sinclair

Michael Workeye plays Kaleb Negasi,

Beatrice Campbell plays Lucia

Paulie Bovingdon plays George Blix

Robyn Betteridge plays Josephine Thibault

Xavier Samuel plays Marcus Turner

Lisa Bowerman plays Maria Blix

Ad

Read More: The true story behind Sarah McLinn’s crime

Interested viewers can watch Stolen Girl on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More