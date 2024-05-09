Supacell: Everything we know so far

From the creator of Blue Story and Shiro’s Story, Rapman has made quite big waves with his first superhero series, Supacell. The series was commissioned by Netflix in 2021, and it was also disclosed that Mouktar Mohammed and Henrietta Lee of New Wave would serve as executive and associate producers, respectively.

The casting for the series kicked off in August 2022, when it was made public that Tosin Cole, who recently garnered praise for his role as Tyron Downie in Bob Marley: One Love, will play the lead in the new series. Eventually, other cast members were also disclosed.

Supacell was shot at locations including Peckham and Deptford. The filming of the series took place from July 4 to December 10, 2022, and was revealed to have wrapped sometime in April 2023. Although the exact release date is yet to be revealed, the confirmed release window for the series is June 2024. Follow along with the article to learn more about Supacell.

Supacell will be released on Netflix on June 2024

As stated above, all episodes of Supacell will drop in June 2024 on Netflix. As of now, the episode count for the series is still to be revealed. More details for the show are expected to be revealed sooner than expected. Besides the audience, the show’s creator, Rapman, is more excited, given that Supacell will be making history with the choice of equipment that has never been used in the industry before.

During an interview with Metro UK, Rapman revealed how the game-changing technology will help him show the Black actors in all their glory:

"It’s groundbreaking technology. Often with shows that only have one or two Black characters, they don’t look as good as it’s not the focus but this is different. The camera launched just before we started filming, and we had to pitch to use it,’ makeup artists can only do so much’, so the camera technology is game-changing."

He further added:

"We chose the Arri 35 because of how great it was at not over exposing highlights, this meant we could expose our camera to the majority Black cast’s skin tones and not have our highlights blown out. In terms of a look to complement Black skin tones, I set out to create a LUT [a colour grading system] with my colourist Joseph Bicknell. I think we were successful with this, and this set the tone to the look of our show."

Rapman is known for promoting Black talent with his creativity, giving them a unique stage that would help them find their true potential. Based on the success of his first two projects, the latest one, now a Netflix original, is also expected to accumulate good reception, making another layer of solid foundation for more films by Rapman.

Cast and characters

All major and recurring cast in the Netflix series:

Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki

Adelayo Adedayo as Dionne

Nadine Mills as Sabrina

Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Andre

Calvin Demba as Rodney

Josh Tedeku as Josh

Yasmin Monet Prince as Veronica

Eddie Marsan as Ray

Rayxia Ojo as Sharleen

Giacomo Mancini as Spud

Michael Salami as Gabriel

Travis Jay as John

Plot summary

Here’s how Netflix describes the new series:

SUPACELL is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Supacell and other shows as 2024 progresses.

