Dune: Prophecy - Full list of cast in the series

Dune: Prophecy is set to premiere next week on HBO and Max when the first episode releases on November 17, 2024. The series will be the second Dune release this year following the release of Dune: Part Two in cinemas earlier in 2024. The series will also be a prequel to Dune and Dune: Part Two, which takes place almost 10,000 years before the arrival of Paul Atreides.

Dune: Prophecy will take fans to the early days of Arrakis and showcase to them the origins of the Bene Gesserit and how they were formed. It will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they fight for the future of humanity against evil forces. The official logline for the show reads:

"From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

It continues:

"DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson."

The series also boasts a huge cast composed of actresses Emily Watson and Olivia Willians. They will also be joined by actors like Mark Strong, Tabu, and more.

The cast of Dune: Prophecy explored

1) Emily Watson as Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen

Emily Watson in Dune: Prophecy (Image via X/@StreamOnMax)

British actress Emily Watson will join Dune: Prophecy as Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen. Best known for starring in films like Punch Drunk Love, Breaking the Waves, and more, and also starring in another HBO production, Chernobyl, she will be going back in Arrakis' past to play the leader of the Sisterhood.

Actress Jessica Barden, best known for starring in Netflix's End of the F****** World, will also be starring as a younger Valya Harkonnen.

2) Olivia Williams as Sister Tula Harkonnen

Actress Olivia Williams will star as Tula Harkonnen in the Dune prequel series. Williams, best known for starring in The Sixth Sense, will star alongside Emily Watson's Valya Harkonnen and play her sister in the series. Together, they will be trying to fight for the future of humanity.

Actress Emma Canning will also portray a younger version of Tula in the series.

3) Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Vikings fame Travis Fimmel will also join the upcoming Dune: Prophecy series. In the show, he will be playing the role of Desmond Hart. While not much is known about who Desmond Hart is in the universe of Dune, his character is described as having an enigmatic past. In the series, he will carry a charismatic personality, hoping to gain the emperor's trust while ensuring the Sisterhood doesn't succeed in meeting its goals.

Travis Fimmel has appeared in shows like Warcraft, Boy Swallows Universe, and Black Snow, among others.

4) Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino

After starring in one HBO show (The Penguin), Mark Strong will be next seen in HBO's Dune: Prophecy. He will be playing the role of Emperor Javicco Corrino, a man from a great line of emperors who have had huge experience in war. The show will see him govern his people as he tries to maintain peace and ensure that things don't take a turn for the worse.

Fans will recognize Mark Strong from his roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Grimsby, and The King's Man.

5) Tabu as Sister Francesca

Tabu in Dune: Prophecy (Image via Max)

Indian actress Tabu will be officially joining the Dune universe this year. Starring in Dune: Prophecy, she will be playing the role of Sister Francesca in the show. She is a powerful Bene Gesserit who also used to be the former love of the Emperor. Her return to the royal empire in the show shakes the balance of power there.

Actress Charithra Chandran will also be playing a younger Francesca in the flashbacks.

Besides starring in over 50 Indian films, Tabu has also appeared in English films like Life of Pi and The Namesake.

Other actors in the show explored

Here are the other actors and characters that will be appearing in the show:

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya

Sara-Sofie Boussina as Princess Ynez

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Chloe Lea as Lila

The show's first episode premieres on Max on November 17, 2024, at 9 pm EST. For further updates, stay tuned with us.

