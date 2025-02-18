Surviving Black Hawk Down: Full list of cast in Netflix's historical docuseries

Surviving Black Hawk Down is a three-part historical docuseries that premiered on Netflix on February 10, 2025. The show, directed by Jack MacInnes, is about the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia in 1993.

Ad

It explores the untold stories of American soldiers and Somali residents through interviews and archival footage. Produced by Ridley Scott Associates, the docuseries offers new perspectives on the 1993 conflict, previously depicted in Black Hawk Down (2001).

It recounts the chaotic events of October 3, when a mission to capture a Somali warlord’s lieutenants turned into a desperate rescue after two Black Hawk helicopters were shot down.

The docuseries combine first-hand narratives from militiamen, troops, and citizens caught in the crossfire. Key players, including Tom Satterly, Randy Ramaglia, and Mike Durant, are highlighted as they relate their emotional memories of the conflict.

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Full list of main cast of Surviving Black Hawk Down

Tom Satterly as himself – Delta Force

A still from Surviving Black Hawk Down (Image via Netflix)

Tom Satterly, a member of the U.S. Delta Force, plays a pivotal role in Surviving Black Hawk Down. Among the troops engaged in the controversial 1993 Battle of Mogadishu was him.

Ad

Tom talks about the terrible reality he encountered on the Delta Force mission. Tom, a seasoned operator, describes his viewpoint of the mission, the dire circumstances they came upon, and how his elite group of soldiers handled the anarchy.

On top of this docuseries, Tom Satterly now speaks out for the mental health of veterans. A well-known figure in the military community, he has talked about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the problems returning soldiers face in a number of interviews and panels. He is still working on projects that help veterans.

Ad

Matthew Thomas-Robinson as Brad Thomas

A still from Surviving Black Hawk Down (Image via Netflix)

Brad Thomas, played by Matthew Thomas-Robinson, was an Army Ranger who participated in the Battle of Mogadishu. In the docuseries, Brad recalls his personal experience and his thoughts on the mission, where he believed the mission would be quick and successful.

Ad

As one of the key members of the U.S. Army Rangers, Brad shares his emotional journey of going from optimism to witnessing the intense realities of war.

Though fresh to the business, Matthew Thomas-Robinson has become well-known for his part in Surviving Blackhawk Down. He starred in several military-themed dramas and documentaries before this project, where his realistic and unvarnished performance of soldiers won him compliments.

Randy Ramaglia as himself – U.S. Army Rangers

Ad

A still from the trailer of Netflix's historical docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Randy Ramaglia was a member of the U.S. Army Rangers during the Battle of Mogadishu, and his account of the battle is a central aspect of Surviving Black Hawk Down.

Ad

Randy reveals in the series the specifics of his mission, his emotional responses during the battle, and the hard facts of the conflict. He muses over the Rangers' perspective, which held they were unbeatable prior to the mission becoming lethal.

As mentioned by The Direct, he stated,

"He said that he was confident that they were the most proficient fighting force in the world, which is why he expected to be back in time for dinner after the mission was a success."

Ad

Reggie McHale as David Diemer

A still from the trailer of Netflix's historical docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Reggie McHale portrays David Diemer, another U.S. Army Ranger who was a part of the rescue convoy during the Battle of Mogadishu.

Ad

David's contribution to the mission was vital since he and his fellow soldiers worked nonstop to retrieve the dead and guard the wounded. In the docuseries, David shares the reasons that kept him and his team motivated despite all the turmoil around them.

Also read: Valeria season 4 ending explained: How do the characters find closure in the final chapter?

Robbie Taylor as Mike Durant

A still from the trailer of Netflix's historical docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Robbie Taylor plays Mike Durant, the U.S. Army pilot whose Black Hawk helicopter was shot down during the Battle of Mogadishu. In the series, Mike recounts his harrowing experience of being captured by Somali militia and held hostage for 11 days. His story is one of survival, as he shares the fear and determination he felt during his captivity.

Ad

Also Read: What is Surviving Black Hawk Down all about? Everything to know about The Battle of Mogadishu, 1993

Supporting cast

Ad

The supporting cast of this docuseries includes:

Yasin Dheere – Self (Aidid Militia)

Nuur Hassan – Self (Somali Fighter)

Halima Weheliye – Self (Civilian)

Larry Perino – Self (U.S. Army Rangers)

Mike Durant – Self (U.S. Army Pilot)

Saido Mohamed – Self (Civilian)

Binti Adan – Self (Civilian)

Carmen Gordon – Self (Wife of Gary Gordon, Delta Force)

Hussein Mohamed – Self (Civilian)

Brad Halling – Self (U.S. Army Sniper)

Read More: 10 shocking reveals from Netflix’s Surviving Black Hawk Down

Ad

The plot of Surviving Black Hawk Down

Ad

The plot of Surviving Black Hawk Down focuses on the events of October 3, 1993, when the U.S. Deployed to Mogadishu, Somalia, Army Rangers, and Delta Force personnel sought to seize the lieutenants of warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid.

Two Black Hawk helicopters were shot down by Somali militia, transforming an apparently simple mission into a bloody struggle. American troops battled valiantly for fifteen hours in order to survive the ambush and save their colleagues.

Ad

The docuseries presents a raw, emotional recounting of the battle through interviews with the soldiers and Somali residents who lived through the events. It not only highlights the courage and sacrifices of the American forces but also sheds light on the perspectives of the Somali fighters and civilians caught in the crossfire.

Also Read: 5 key revelations from Surviving Black Hawk Down on Netflix

Surviving Black Hawk Down is available to stream on Netflix. Follow us for further movies and show releases and the details for the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback