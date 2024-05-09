Sweet Tooth Season 3: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

For those who have thought of Season 2 as the endgame, it will be exciting to learn that Sweet Tooth Season 3 is all set to release with all its glory. However, this time, fans of the series have to brace themselves as the third installment will be the last that will conclude Gus and his friends' journey.

Besides the confirmation, it has also been revealed that the third season will see Amy Seimetz and Rosalind Chao have been promoted to series regular with the addition of new cast members. Unfortunately, Sweet Tooth Season 3 won't see some of the recurring characters from Season 2.

The filming of the third season was announced to be wrapped already in New Zealand on May 2023. Follow along with the article to learn more about Sweet Tooth Season 3.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 will be released on June 6, 2024

All eight episodes of Sweet Tooth Season 3 will be released on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The episodes will likely have a run time of 37 to 59 minutes each. Given there had been no change made to the original staff, all episode directors, including Toa Fraser, Robyn Grace, and more, will be returning for the third time to do their magic that contributed to the series' success.

In an interview with Variety, the showrunner and executive producer of the series, Jim Mickle, expressed about the making of Sweet Tooth and how it left a lasting impact:

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life. At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be."

Mickel praised the efforts of the cast and crew of Sweet tooth:

"The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going.”

Mickle hinted at what comes next by subtly affirming that the upcoming plot developments will shake the foundation of Gus’ beliefs:

“Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2.”

Cast and characters

Gus and his friends, as seen in Sweet Tooth (Image via Netflix)

Sweet Tooth Season 3 will see all the major and recurring cast of the series reprising their roles in yet another installment, with the addition of new cast members and new characters:

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd

Christian Convery as Gus

Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh

Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear (Rebecca "Becky" Walker)

Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh

James Brolin as the narrator

Naledi Murray as Wendy

Rosalind Chao as Mrs. Helen Zhang

Amy Seimetz as Birdie

Cara Gee as Siana

Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka

Kelly Marie Tran as Rosie

Where to watch Sweet Tooth Season 3

All eight episodes of Sweet Tooth Season 3 will be available exclusively on Netflix. Given the series being a platform original, it won’t be available to stream on any other OTT service, besides Netflix. Fans of the series can revisit the first two seasons of Sweet Tooth before the arrival of the third season.

Plot summary

Making a splendid debut globally, the first season of Sweet Tooth received a rating of 8/10, and the sequel acquired 7.2/10 on Rotten Tomatoes: Here’s how the website describes the series:

"On a perilous adventure in a post-apocalyptic world, a boy who's half-human and half deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Sweet Tooth Season 3 and other shows as 2024 progresses.

