Sweetpea ending explained: What does Rhiannon's final act mean for her future?

Sweetpea, a dark comedy-drama series from Starz, premiered its season finale on Friday, November 15, 2024, created by Kirstie Swain. Based on a series of books by CJ Skuse, the series stars Ella Purnell as Rhiannon Lewis, a woman who is ignored and whose life spirals into violence.

With the support of a strong cast, Purnell brought this intense character to life, depicting an emotional story that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Sweetpea follows Rhiannon's transformation from a quiet administrative assistant to a calculated killer who believes she is delivering justice to those she deems deserving. Her victim list grows with her confidence. Rhiannon's emotional journey revolves around her complicated relationship with AJ, the journalist who sees her. In the end, Rhiannon makes a life-changing choice.

In the shocking ending of Sweetpea, Rhiannon kills AJ to protect her murderous secret, revealing her transformation into the very bully she despised and signaling that her journey is far from over. This final act suggests her path will only grow darker and more isolated as she grapples with the consequences of her actions.

Disclaimer: This article completely reflects the writer's opinion and Sweetpea's spoilers.

Sweetpea finale: Rhiannon kills AJ

The central twist in Sweetpea's finale, Rhiannon killing AJ, emerges as a turning point in her character’s evolution. Her relationship with AJ initially seemed to offer a new beginning, a chance to leave her violent tendencies behind.

Introduced as a sympathetic journalist, AJ slowly became Rhiannon's anchor, representing something positive amidst her chaotic life. Their romance blossomed over the season, culminating in their intimate night together. However, the next morning took a dark turn.

Unknowingly, AJ's police contact gives him the murder weapon, causing this final tragedy. After connecting the weapon to her, AJ confronts Rhiannon. He is horrified and betrayed when he learns the truth.

As he tries to leave, he calls her a “monster,” but Rhiannon, desperate to keep her secret, stops him. She hugs him before stabbing him, symbolizing her transformation from victim to perpetrator. Unlike her previous killings, she does not justify this murder as serving the greater good.

Rhiannon’s murders: A false sense of freedom

Despite her violent past, Sweetpea's protagonist is free—for now. Throughout the series, Rhiannon murders four people and attempts to kill Julia, her former bully. However, Julia survives and helps Rhiannon frame Marcus in a crucial scene with an alibi. Rhiannon and Julia bond over their freedom after this deception.

Yet this freedom comes with an ominous cost. Rhiannon’s former enemies and those who suspect her, like Marina, continue to threaten her sense of security. Marina’s determined belief that Rhiannon is the killer leads her to track down evidence.

Though Marina can’t prove it legally, her confrontation serves as a reminder that Rhiannon’s freedom is fragile. She will forever live under suspicion, with her sister Seren also witnessing AJ’s murder. This growing web of secrets and witnesses signifies that Rhiannon’s crimes may not stay buried forever.

Julia's arc: A journey from victim to survivor

Julia, Rhiannon's main antagonist, undergoes significant changes in Sweetpea. Rhiannon's pent-up rage is evident in her initial bullying. However, Julia matures, showing vulnerability and regret for her past actions. Reuniting with Rhiannon, especially after helping her avoid police scrutiny, shows her transformation from antagonist to unlikely ally.

After an intense argument, Julia buys a plane ticket with Rhiannon's card in the finale. Julia's escape may be a survival strategy, but it's unclear if she leaves. Julia's fate is unknown, but her development throughout the series shows her as a complex character whose friendship with Rhiannon enriches Sweetpea.

The mystery of AJ’s contact with the cops

Sweetpea's finale shows that AJ's police contact mystery is subtle but crucial. AJ dies after this unnamed source gives him a murder weapon photo. Many suspect Marina, who obsesses over Rhiannon's crimes, is the culprit. Although the show doesn't resolve this, Marina's relentless pursuit of justice for the victims makes her a likely candidate.

Marina would be morally gray if her quest for justice indirectly contributed to AJ's tragic fate. This mystery element adds intrigue and could be a plot point for another season of Sweetpea. Marina's investigation and conflict complicate Rhiannon's life, making her freedom precarious.

Craig and Rhiannon: A relationship built on deception

Craig's reaction to Rhiannon's breakup shows his manipulation and self-interest. He manipulates Rhiannon by demanding her father's business in exchange for silence. His confession that he used Rhiannon for personal gain ends their relationship.

Craig is initially a romantic interest, but his actions reveal his selfishness. Rhiannon's breakup shows her growing independence and confidence. She becomes more isolated after this split, reinforcing the idea that her violent path is lonely.

What lies ahead for Rhiannon?

A still from the series (Image via Starz)

The series leaves many unanswered questions. Rhiannon's final act tells her sister Seren that her secret is out. Marina's suspicions and Craig's animosity put her at risk of exposure. This cliffhanger implies that Rhiannon's journey will continue to be difficult.

Though tragic and open-ended, Sweetpea's ending has meaning. Rhiannon's rise from underdog to killer shows the dangers of unchecked resentment. After justifying violence with a desire to right wrongs, Rhiannon spirals into self-interest. Her final killing of AJ, who symbolized hope and empathy, shows how she became the bully she hated.

Julia's redemption contrasts with Rhiannon's descent, showing that personal change doesn't require violence. Through this parallel, the show suggests that facing trauma and making amends can lead to growth, while vengeance only harms. Sweetpea's final message suggests that Rhiannon's violence may only increase her isolation.

Sweetpea is available to stream on Starz.

