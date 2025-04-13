Talina Bryant's murder: A complete timeline of events

Talina Bryant was a 21-year-old student who disappeared from her apartment on the night of September 8, 2000. It was in April 2003 when her body remains were finally discovered.

After the disappearance, the police initially conducted a thorough check in Talina Bryant's apartment. However, they received no concrete evidence that could lead them to the victim. Two years later, in 2003, the body of Talina was discovered in a lot near Bullard Avenue in Wakefield, Bronx.

When Talina's former landlord, Dennis Mundo, was interrogated, he admitted to being involved in the crime. The complete investigation behind the murder of Talina Bryant is documented in New York Homicide Season 3, Episode 11.

The episode titled Bronx Undercover was released on April 12, 2025. The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"A college student goes missing, a search of her Bronx apartment leads the NYPD to suspect foul play."

What happened to Talina Bryant?

Taline found bloodstains on the carpet from the apartment after she disappeared (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the New York Post, Talina was a student who worked as a clothing sales clerk. She lived in a Norwood basement apartment at 3525 Hull Ave, in the neighborhood of Bronx, New York City.

It was on the night of September 8, 2000, when she disappeared from her apartment. When Bronx Detectives reached the crime scene, they found bloodstains on the carpet.

Additionally, the floorboard was cut out, which indicated that the culprit tried to hide the evidence.

As per Deputy Chief Joseph Reznick, the victim was stabbed to death. Deputy Chief Joseph reported to the New York Post, saying,

"She was killed because she lived in a rent-stabilized apartment. Right now, we are going with the theory that someone wanted her out of the building.”

However, even with crucial evidence found at the crime scene, the authorities failed to find the body of Talina Bryant. As per Daily News, the disappearance was initially reported in December 2000.

Talina's freind revealed she took a bus back home but never called back (Image via Pexels)

The victim's mother, Deborah Myers, said that Talina disappeared after leaving her friend's house located near 188th St. and Washington Ave.. in Bathgate.

The friend said that after leaving her house on a bus, she promised to call her back after reaching home. However, Talina never called back again. It was two years old.

The body of Talina Bryant was discovered

The body of Talina was discovered tied in duct tape and covered in trash bags (Image via Pexels)

As per The New York Times, it was two years later, in April 2003, when the body of Talina Bryant was discovered in a lot near Bullard Avenue in Wakefield. As reported by Daily News, the victim's mouth was closed with duct tape.

Reportedly, Talina was stabbed multiple times to death. The body was then wrapped in trash bags and dumped.

It was in January 2003 when authorities received crucial intel, which led them to Dennis Mundo. He revealed being hired by Talina's former landlord to kill her for a sum of $8000.

As reported by Daily News, Mundo admitted to killing Talina Bryant. Mundo led the authorities to a warehouse in Metro-North railroad tracks at 237th St. and Bullard Ave.

Dennis Mundo was charged with first-degree murder. However, the current whereabouts of the culprit are not disclosed.

