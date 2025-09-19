Tammy Jo Parker's case - A detailed case overview ahead of Dateline

The quiet suburban life of Tammy Jo Parker and Brett Parker was shattered on April 13, 2012, when Tammy Jo and family friend Bryan Capnerhurst were found dead inside the Parkers’ Columbia, South Carolina home.

Brett Parker claimed his business partner had shot his wife during a dispute over money, forcing him to shoot in self-defence. But as investigators dug deeper, a darker truth emerged.

Brett was a seasoned bookie drowning in gambling debt, and prosecutors believed the double murder was no accident, but a calculated plan to silence two people who threatened him. The case is explored on Dateline: Mystery at Ascot Estates, which originally aired on January 26, 2014, and is re-airing tomorrow, Saturday, September 20, 2025.

Who was Tammy Jo Parker, and what happened to her?

On the surface, Tammy Jo Parker and Brett Parker were a couple living a quiet life in Columbia, South Carolina. They had a comfortable home in the upscale Ascot Estates neighborhood, where they lived with their two children. But behind the façade of their seemingly stable suburban lives lay a dark secret. Brett Parker was involved in high-stakes gambling and had accumulated debts.

On April 13, 2012, Tammy Jo Parker was found dead in her home, as reported by CBS. She was shot by her husband, who had also shot his longtime friend and business partner, Bryan Capnerhurst. What began as a call to police about a violent home invasion quickly unraveled into a tangled story of betrayal, greed, and calculated murder.

A 911 call that sparked suspicion

Shortly after 1 PM on April 13, Brett Parker dialed 911, telling dispatchers that Capnerhurst had stormed into the home, killed his wife, and then threatened him over gambling debts. According to Parker, he was forced at gunpoint to open a safe, but managed to retrieve a hidden revolver and shoot Capnerhurst in self-defense.

His account painted Capnerhurst as the aggressor, a desperate man driven to violence over the $21,300 he was allegedly owed. But investigators quickly grew skeptical. According to CBS, Capnerhurst had entered the home only 11 minutes prior to Parker’s emergency call, which was a narrow window for the sequence of events Brett described to play out.

Prosecutors argued that Brett Parker’s version of events was a cover-up and he was likely the perpetrator who had killed both his wife and Capnerhurst to protect his double life as a bookie. Tammy Jo Parker had been shot at close range, and Capnerhurst’s body was discovered near Parker’s safe. Investigators believed that he had been lured there under false pretenses and then shot.

The trial of Brett Parker and his sentencing

Parker was arrested, and in his trial, which stretched over three weeks in May 2013, Parker insisted that he acted in self-defense. However, the prosecution argued it was cold-blooded murder. Parker took the stand in his own defense, insisting that Capnerhurst had killed Tammy Jo in a fit of rage and he reacted to it.

However, prosecutors presented timeline evidence, forensic details, and Parker’s gambling background to argue that he committed the murders. They emphasized that under South Carolina’s “Stand Your Ground” law, Parker could not claim immunity because he had been engaged in illegal activity as he was running a bookmaking business from his home.

On May 28, 2013, after just three hours of deliberation, the jury found Brett Parker guilty of both counts of murder, as reported by CBS. Judge DeAndrea Benjamin sentenced Parker to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Catch the case in detail tomorrow on Oxygen.

