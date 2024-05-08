Thank You, Next: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Thank You, Next is an upcoming Turkish series on Netflix, which will focus on the highs and lows of modern dating and relationships. The series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The upcoming series will include a talented cast comprising Serenay Sarikaya, Meric Aral, Metin Akdülger, and more. The streaming platform is building on its list of Turkish films and shows with the addition of Thank You, Next. Some of the most popular titles in this category on the streaming service include The Tailor, Shahmaran, Another Self, and Love 101, among others.

Thank You, Next - Release date, episode details, and where to watch

The series titled Kimler Geldi Kimler Geçti in Turkish will premiere with its inaugural season on Netflix on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The release date was announced three weeks ago by the streaming service through a short and captivating teaser.

Netflix usually schedules new releases for 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. The upcoming romantic drama will also be released at the same time, which corresponds to 10 am Turkish Standard Time.

The first season of the title will include eight episodes. All the installments will premiere on the same day, making it the perfect pick for a binge-watch over the weekend.

Cast and characters in Thank You, Next

Kimler Geldi Kimler Geçti, or Thank You, Next, boasts an ensemble cast. Model and actress Serenay Sarikaya will lead the series as Leyla Taylan, the protagonist of. She has previously worked in acclaimed films and shows like Ikimizin Yerine, Plajda, Shahmaran, Medcezir, and more.

Joining her are Metin Akdülger (One-Way to Tomorrow), Boran Kuzum (Vatanim Sensin), Zeynep Tuğçe Bayat (Şansımı Seveyim) and Hakan Kurtas (Good Game: The Beginning).

Here is the complete cast and character list for the upcoming series:

Serenay Sarikaya as Leyla Taylan

Metin Akdülger as Ömer

Boran Kuzum as Feyyaz

Zeynep Tugçe Bayat as Beliz

Bade Iscil as Tuba

Ahmet Rifat Sungar as Sarp

Gülcan Arslan as Defne

Sümeyra Koç as Nil

Hakan Kurtas as Cem

The following actors will also star in the series but their roles have not been confirmed as of this writing:

Efe Tuncer

Bilgi Aydogmus

Meric Aral

Nil Sude Albayrak

Laçin Ceylan

Ege Aydan

Kamil Güler

Esra Rusan

Selcuk Borak

Plot

The plot follows Leyla Taylan as she navigates the world of modern dating after a woeful heartbreak. As shown in the trailer, she talks about how relationships have often begun with romantic gestures, surprises, and love bombing for her but they eventually turned sour and she had to move on to the next person.

The official logline of the series as per Netflix reads:

"After a painful breakup, a young lawyer dives head first into the confusing world of modern dating, with the unwavering support of her best friends."

However, it is hinted at in the teaser that Leyla finds it difficult to completely move on from her past when her ex-boyfriend Omer reappears in her life and attempts to revive their previous romance. Leyla will soon find herself in a difficult situation where she must decide whether to accept her past or move on and focus on the future.

Individuals can watch the series when it premieres on Netflix on May 9, 2024.

