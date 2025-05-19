Thank You, Next season 2 ending explained: Why did Leyla and Cem breakup?

Thank You, Next season 2 is a Turkish romance drama series which premiered on Netflix on May 15, 2025.

Ad

Created by Ece Yörenç, Thank You, Next season 2, focuses on Leyla Talyan restructuring her life after calling off her wedding with Ömer. Soon her professional and private life collide when she takes on Cem Murathan's divorce case, and she falls in love with him.

However, their relationship gets complicated when Defne begins to drive the two of them apart with her mind games. Eventually, Leyla realizes that Cem has been manipulating and spying on her. This causes her to end her relationship with him.

Ad

Trending

According to Netflix, the second season consists of 8 episodes, and its synopsis reads:

"After a painful breakup, a young lawyer dives head first into the confusing world of modern dating, with the unwavering support of her best friends."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Reader's discretion is advised.

Thank You, Next season 2 ending explained: Why did Leyla file a lawsuit against Cem?

Leyla Taylan from Thank You, Next season 2 (Image via Netflix)

In the final episode of Thank You, Next season 2, Leyla decides to sue Cem Murathan due to his betrayal, emotional manipulation, and an extreme invasion of privacy. What had once been a romantic love affair had become an ethical quagmire that she could no longer ignore.

Ad

After returning to her old apartment with Sarp, Leyla still struggled to let go of Cem completely. Despite being more than aware of the manipulation and heeding her friends' warnings, she remained emotionally tethered to him. However, her feelings changed when she discovered the extent of Cem's lies.

A random comment from Sarp about an app called "WhereRU" on the remnants of Leyla's broken phone changed everything. With that comment, Leyla discovered the extent of his deception. She realized that Cem had installed a spy app on Leyla's and her friend's phones to spy on them and monitor their actions

Ad

That discovery was the breaking point for her in Thank You, Next season 2. Cem not only breached her privacy on an interstate level, but also commissioned software that had been banned from commercial use. With the support of her legal team, Leyla decided to take action and file a lawsuit against Cem.

Why did Leyla walk away from Cem in Thank You, Next season 2?

Cem Murathan from Thank You, Next (Image via Netflix)

In Thank You, Next season 2, Leyla was originally under the impression that her relationship with Cem was a normal one. He was someone so generous and loving who made her feel special. However, things soon started getting darker. Cem remained emotionally distant and refused to talk about the unusually close relationship he had with his childhood friend, Defne.

Ad

Leyla couldn't quite put her finger on their relationship dynamic. However, following Defne's inappropriate behavior at Leyla's birthday party, she began to suspect there was more between them. Her friends also felt uncomfortable around Cem, which caused her to see that he didn't genuinely care about them.

Cem's controlling nature began revealing itself when he started making decisions for the two of them without her consent. He also contributed to isolating her from the people she cared about. A video call with her father made her deeply aware of her unhappiness. She missed who she once was, her independence, and the emotional safety she once had.

Ad

When Cem saw Leyla had returned to her old apartment with Sarp, he grew jealous and began manipulating her emotionally. The lack of trust, control, and emotional manipulation ultimately caused Leyla to see through the illusion—and marked the beginning of their final drift apart.

Read more: Bad Thoughts ending explained: Was it all a dream?

Thank You, Next season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More