That '90s Show season 2 part 2: Release date, cast, and everything we know so far

That '90s Show season 2 part 2 is expected to release in October 2024. That '90s Show is a popular spinoff of Netflix’s That '70s Show, which premiered its second season in June 2024.

However, this season has been divided into two parts, and That ’90s show season 2 part 2 will be out later this year. Fast forward to the mid-90s, this series keeps up with Leia Forman as she returns to her grandparents’ house in Point Place, Wisconsin, for summer vacation.

Netflix delayed Season 2 due to the Hollywood strike in 2023. Thus it was divided into two halves and will be released on October 24, 2024, with a whole bunch of new episodes .

The official synopsis is described below:

"In 1995 Point Place, Wisconsin, Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) Forman, is visiting her grandparents for the summer. She meets and bonds with a new generation of Point Place teens under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll never dies; it just changes clothes."

What is the release date for That '90s Show season 2 part 2?

That '90s Show season 2 part 2 will premiere on October 24, 2024. This decision to split the season and release the second half later in the year is part of Netflix's strategy to manage production schedules impacted by the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

The first half provided much excitement and set up several storylines that will continue or be concluded in Part Two.

Cast details of That '90s Show season 2 part 2

The main cast from Part 1 is expected to return for Part 2, including:

Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman

Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck

Sam Morelos as Nikki

Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate Runck

Andrea Anders as Sherri Runck

Laura Prepon as Donna Forman

Kevin Smith as Sonny

Although Leo (Tommy Chong) might not return after his announced retirement. Kevin Smith, who made a cameo as Sonny in Part 1 might have a bigger role to play in Part 2.

However, there are no anticipated comebacks for some of the initial That '70s Show casts like Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, but we can never rule out surprise appearances.

What is the plot of the show?

That ‘90’s Show follows Leia Forman as she spends her summer with her grandparents Red and Kitty Forman at Point Place Wisconsin. In the mid-1990s, the series combines nostalgic comedy and modern concerns, with its leading character Leia making new friends along the way.

That '90s Show season 2 part 2 ended with several unresolved storylines that left viewers hanging on the edge of their seats. At a party at their home, nothing goes wrong until Sonny (Kevin Smith), a newcomer, crashes through the wall of Forman's house with his car, setting up major repercussions for Leia and her friends.

Moreover, Red and Kitty may find themselves changing plans to go to Paris, which will add extra tension into the mix.

Several relationships will face challenges in the upcoming episodes of That '90s Show season 2 part 2. For instance, Nate and Nikki’s unstable relationship will be tested, whereas Leia and Jay’s love life might have some obstacles after surviving through Part 1 drama.

Likely, the fallout from the party as well as Sonny’s deeds may determinately feature in the second half of the season.

Interested viewers can do a recap of the first season of the show before That '90s Show season 2 part 2 comes out on Netflix on October 24, 2024.

