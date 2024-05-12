That '90s Show season 2: Release date, cast, trailer, and more

Netflix has officially announced the release of That '90s Show season 2, expanding on the nostalgic charm of That '70s Show. Set to captivate fans of the original series and new viewers alike, the season will be released in two separate batches. The first half, comprising eight episodes, is set to premiere on June 27, while the second half will debut on October 24.

This split-season approach aims to keep audiences engaged throughout the year with this beloved revival. Fifteen years after That '70s Show, That '90s Show follows the adventures of Eric and Donna's daughter, Leia, as she spends her summer in Point Place, making new friends. The show offers a new take on teenage experiences, set against a backdrop of '90s culture, while maintaining the original show's themes.

That '90s Show season 2: Release date, cast, and more

That '90s Show season 2 is set to comprise 16 episodes, marking an increase from the first season's 10 episodes. This expansion reflects the positive reception and growing fanbase of the series. Netflix intends to release the episodes in two segments to sustain viewer interest and offer a cohesive storytelling arc.

Fans can anticipate the season's premiere on June 27, with the first eight episodes being released, followed by the concluding segment on October 24, which will also consist of another eight episodes.

Cast and character

Returning to the beloved setting of Point Place, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their roles as Kitty and Red Forman, providing the same warmth and sternness they brought to That '70s Show. Alongside them, a mix of new and familiar faces graces the screen.

The young cast features rising stars like Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos, each breathing life into unique characters and contributing to the series' fresh yet nostalgic ambiance.

Notably, the trailer hints at the return of guest stars from the original series, such as Laura Prepon, and introduces a new addition, Seth Green. However, despite their deep ties to That '70s Show, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have confirmed they will not be returning for the second season, after the introduction of their characters’ son in the first season.

That '90s Show season 2: What to expect?

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into the upcoming adventures of Leia and her friends in Point Place. Sure, here’s a simplified version of what to expect from That '90s Show season 2. In the upcoming season, the show returns to Point Place in the year 1996. Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, is spending another summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red. She’s excited to see her boyfriend, Jay, again after being apart for nine months.

Yet, there's tension brewing: Leia almost kissed Nate last summer, a secret Jay remains unaware of. Nate, meanwhile, frets over his girlfriend Nikki being unaware of the near-kiss. As these secrets start coming to light, friendships and relationships are tested, making this summer potentially more dramatic and challenging than the last.

That '90s Show season 2 is set to offer 16 new episodes with an expanded cast, continuing the mix of humor and drama in Point Place. The show will be released in parts, bringing back familiar characters and adding new ones for both returning fans and newcomers.

