“That's a great line-up of actors” Fans appreciate Netflix’s No Good Deed trailer for its cast

Emmy Award-winning actors Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano, among others, will appear in No Good Deed, the upcoming comedy television series created by Liz Feldman. The eight-episode series will be released on Netflix on December 12, 2024.
The streaming platform recently posted the trailer for the series on its various social media accounts. Netizens have taken a particular liking to the stellar cast, which includes, in addition to the aforementioned actors, Matt Rogers, Anna Marie Horsford, Linda Cardellini, and Luke Wilson.
On YouTube, for instance, fans have showered praises on the cast members. Many have shown appreciation for the veteran actress Lisa Kudrow and her performance in the trailer. Fans have dropped several "Phoebe" references in the comments, highlighting how Kudrow is still popular for her role in the iconic show Friends.
“Yay!! I have missed Lisa Kudrow!!” wrote one elated fan.
“Lisa, your inner Phoebe Buffay is showing when you’re shaking that knife around so chill and sassy 😂💃” commented another user.
“As soon as I saw that title and Lisa in the thumbnail, I thought of the episode where Joey states that there are no selfless good deed and Phoebe tries to prove him wrong!” wrote another Friends enthusiast.
However, not just Lisa Kudrow is getting all the love for the trailer. Viewers have expressed their approval for the entire cast and the efforts its members have put into the series.
“Damn, what a cast!!” remarked a netizen.
“You had me the moment I saw Linda Cardellini” wrote another.
“Raymond is doing series again? I am so happy” wrote another fan.
It is clear from the reactions to the trailer that fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the series.
“That's a great line-up of actors, definitely worth checking out for that alone,” commented one viewer.
“THIS LOOKS AMAZING!! I AM INNNNNNN!!!” wrote another excited fan.
“I'm waiting for this.” wrote yet another viewer.
No Good Deed: Cast and crew, plot
The show was created by Liz Feldman. The executive producers of the series include Feldman, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Christie Smith, and Silver Tree.
The cast of No Good Deed includes:
- Ray Romano as Paul Morgan
- Lisa Kudrow as Lydia Morgan
- Linda Cardellini as Margo Starling
- Luke Wilson as JD Campbell
- Teyonah Parris as Carla
- Abbi Jacobson as Leslie Fisher
- Poppy Liu as Sarah
- Denis Leary as Mikey
- O-T Fagbenle as Dennis
- Matt Rogers as Greg
- Anna Marie Horsford as Denise
- Kate Moennig as Gwen
- Linda Lavin as Phyllis
- Wyatt Aubrey as Jacob Morgan
- Kevin Alves as Nate
The official synopsis of the series reads:
"The sale of Paul and Lydia's picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets — and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers."
No Good Deed is the story of three different families trying their best to purchase the same house. The house in question is a 1920s Spanish-style villa, and each buyer party is ready to out-maneuver the other two to buy the property.
However, as the trailer makes it clear, not all is well with the house. There might be some secrets associated with it that could jeopardize the dreams of its potential buyer. Chaos ensues as each party tries to find out the secret and also attempts to keep the other parties off the hunt.
Stay tuned for more updates on the series.