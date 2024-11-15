“That's a great line-up of actors” Fans appreciate Netflix’s No Good Deed trailer for its cast

Emmy Award-winning actors Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano, among others, will appear in No Good Deed, the upcoming comedy television series created by Liz Feldman. The eight-episode series will be released on Netflix on December 12, 2024.

The streaming platform recently posted the trailer for the series on its various social media accounts. Netizens have taken a particular liking to the stellar cast, which includes, in addition to the aforementioned actors, Matt Rogers, Anna Marie Horsford, Linda Cardellini, and Luke Wilson.

On YouTube, for instance, fans have showered praises on the cast members. Many have shown appreciation for the veteran actress Lisa Kudrow and her performance in the trailer. Fans have dropped several "Phoebe" references in the comments, highlighting how Kudrow is still popular for her role in the iconic show Friends.

Fans praising Lisa Kudro (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

“Yay!! I have missed Lisa Kudrow!!” wrote one elated fan.

“Lisa, your inner Phoebe Buffay is showing when you’re shaking that knife around so chill and sassy 😂💃” commented another user.

“As soon as I saw that title and Lisa in the thumbnail, I thought of the episode where Joey states that there are no selfless good deed and Phoebe tries to prove him wrong!” wrote another Friends enthusiast.

However, not just Lisa Kudrow is getting all the love for the trailer. Viewers have expressed their approval for the entire cast and the efforts its members have put into the series.

The entire cast is being praised (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

“Damn, what a cast!!” remarked a netizen.

“You had me the moment I saw Linda Cardellini” wrote another.

“Raymond is doing series again? I am so happy” wrote another fan.

It is clear from the reactions to the trailer that fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the series.

Fans are excited about the film (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

“That's a great line-up of actors, definitely worth checking out for that alone,” commented one viewer.

“THIS LOOKS AMAZING!! I AM INNNNNNN!!!” wrote another excited fan.

“I'm waiting for this.” wrote yet another viewer.

No Good Deed: Cast and crew, plot

The show was created by Liz Feldman. The executive producers of the series include Feldman, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Christie Smith, and Silver Tree.

The cast of No Good Deed includes:

Ray Romano as Paul Morgan

Lisa Kudrow as Lydia Morgan

Linda Cardellini as Margo Starling

Luke Wilson as JD Campbell

Teyonah Parris as Carla

Abbi Jacobson as Leslie Fisher

Poppy Liu as Sarah

Denis Leary as Mikey

O-T Fagbenle as Dennis

Matt Rogers as Greg

Anna Marie Horsford as Denise

Kate Moennig as Gwen

Linda Lavin as Phyllis

Wyatt Aubrey as Jacob Morgan

Kevin Alves as Nate

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"The sale of Paul and Lydia's picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets — and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers."

No Good Deed is the story of three different families trying their best to purchase the same house. The house in question is a 1920s Spanish-style villa, and each buyer party is ready to out-maneuver the other two to buy the property.

However, as the trailer makes it clear, not all is well with the house. There might be some secrets associated with it that could jeopardize the dreams of its potential buyer. Chaos ensues as each party tries to find out the secret and also attempts to keep the other parties off the hunt.

