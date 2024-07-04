“That’s my outfit!!! Get it off!”: Hannah Waddingham makes a hilarious comment on HBO’s SEPTA disguise post

Every Game of Thrones fan is talking about Hannah Waddingham after the most recent House of the Dragon episode. House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3, titled The Burning Mill, aired on June 30, 2024.

The episode shows Rhaenyra Targaryen in disguise, as she dons the Septa outfit while talking to Alicent Hightower, in the last moments of the episode. She has to dress up as a Septa to sneak into King's Landing. In Game of Thrones, Hannah Waddingham played Septa Unella, Cersei Lannister's torturer. In the show, she had worn the same outfit multiple times.

Trending

After the latest House of the Dragon episode aired last Sunday, HBO posted stills from the episode on their Instagram page. Hannah Waddingham commented on one of the stills that features Rhaenyra in the same outfit that Hannah wore in Game of Thrones, during the epic 'Walk of Shame' scene featuring Cersei Lannister. Hannah Waddingham commented under the recent HBO and HOD's collab post and wrote -

"That’s MY outfit!!! Get it off!!!! #dingshamedingshame".

Hannah Waddingham's comment on the recent House of the Dragon Instagram post (Image by @houseofthedragonhbo/Instagram)

A user on X tweeted about Hannah's comments on Instagram and started a thread of discussion on the platform:

"Hannah Waddingham, who played Septa Unella on #GameOfThrones, commented on HBO’s post of Rhaenyra’s Septa disguise in #HouseOfTheDragon Episode 3: “That’s MY outfit!!! Get it off!!!! #dingshamedingshame”

Several users took this opportunity to discuss Rhaenyra's new look and compared her to Septa Unella from Game of Thrones. Many netizens found similarities in their outfits. One fan commented:

"All septa wore the same thing...... Sister in service of the seven....."

Another user noted:

"Yes, they even resemble each other."

Expand Tweet

Several fans compared the timeline of the shows and talked about how Rhaenyra technically wore the outfit first as the events of Game of Thrones happened 200 years after House of the Dragon. Therefore, this outfit should be Rhaenyra's and not Septa Unella's (Hannah Waddingham).

Several users commented and wrote about the same:

"Funniest thing is that Rhaenyra Targaryen wore it before her," a fan commented.

"Well technically as a prequel show it’s now her outfit," another viewer said.

In another comment, a user wrote:

"The lack of understanding of timelines. She would have gotten this design from Rhaenyra. Since she wasn’t even born yet let alone a thought…"

"Rhaenyra wore it first, duh," another fan noted.

Several other users also took this opportunity and made funny comments:

"300 years have passed and no fashion improvement was made….," a user wrote.

"Shame, shame, shame on Rhaenyra!," a user on X commented.

Another fan wrote:

"Holier-than-thou." Pharisaic people tend to talk a lot about how devout and religious they are, but their actions don't quite measure up to their words."

What role did Hannah Waddingham play in Game of Thrones?

Hannah Waddingham starred as Septa Unella in Game of Thrones. She was every Lannister's nightmare. Once Cersei got arrested while visiting the Great Sept of Baelor and Unella (Hannah Waddingham) was given the task to visit Cersei regularly in order to make her confess her mistakes.

Cersei eventually confesses to her adultery with Lancel Lannister after which she is made to walk na*ed through King's Landing, while all the people curse her while hurling objects at her. This scene is labeled as one of the most iconic Game of Thrones scenes, and is often referred to as "The Walk of Shame".

Cersei (Lena Headey) later took her revenge when she strapped Unella (Hannah Waddingham) and repeatedly poured wine all over her face before leaving her to Ser Gregor Clegane's mercy, who was supposed to slowly torture her to death, inside the cell.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback