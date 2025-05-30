The 2021 Garland shooting: A complete timeline of events

The 2021 Garland shooting took place on December 26, 2021, in a Texaco convenience store in Garland, Texas. As per NBC, 14-year-old Abel Acosta allegedly went inside the store and began firing, killing three teenagers and wounding a fourth severely.

Ad

The 2021 Garland shooting, which was recorded on surveillance footage, stunned the local community and prompted a manhunt for the teen suspect, who is still on the loose as of May 2025. The 2021 Garland shooting case also saw the conviction of Abel's father, Richard Acosta Jr., who was convicted of capital murder for driving his son to and from the crime scene.

The 2021 Garland shooting is the focus of episode 1 in season four of Taking the Stand, which aired on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The episode, titled "Richard Acosta," is also available for streaming on A&E’s official website and app, as well as on platforms like Hulu, Philo, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Ad

Trending

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

A comprehensive timeline of the 2021 Garland shooting

The 2021 Garland shooting: December 26, 2021

According to NBC, on the evening of December 26, 2021, around 8:50 pm, a white truck pulled up at a Texaco convenience store at 1949 East Centerville Road in Garland, Texas. Surveillance camera footage later showed Abel Acosta, then 14 years old, exiting from the passenger side of the truck.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He stepped behind the truck, walked up to the front of the store, and then ducked under a window before he entered and fired into the store with an extended magazine .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol. There were a few teenagers in the store. According to NBC, the police stated that Acosta fired at least 20 rounds.

As per NBC, the first victim who was shot was Xavier Gonzalez who was 14 years old and was shot repeatedly before he was shot in the head as he lay on the floor. Acosta also shot 16-year-old Ivan Noyala and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia, who were attempting to flee after they had been shot.

Ad

Both were shot in the back, and both died. A fourth teen, 15-year-old David Rodriguez, who worked at the store, was shot in the chest but survived. As per FOX4, after the shooting, Acosta ran back to the truck, which sped away from the scene.

The attack lasted only seconds but left three dead and one seriously injured. Police believe the shooting was targeted, with Acosta having a prior dispute with Garcia and Noyala. Gonzalez, according to police, was an innocent bystander who was at the store to buy tacos for his family.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The immediate aftermath of the 2021 Garland shooting and investigation

As per NBC, the Garland Police Department promptly initiated an investigation. Witness descriptions and surveillance video led to Abel Acosta being identified as the gunman. Police released photos of the suspect and his car and sought public assistance.

According to FOX 4, Richard Acosta Jr., the father of Abel, surrendered to authorities a day after the shooting but would not reveal any information, and requested an attorney instead. Investigations concluded that Richard Acosta had driven his son to and from the site.

Ad

He said he was stopping merely to pick up Tylenol for his pregnant wife, but prosecutors contended that evidence indicated that he remained in the truck while the shooting occurred and afterward made a quick escape with his son.

The search for Abel Acosta

As per FOX 4, despite widespread search efforts, Abel Acosta has not been located. Police suspect he was aided by members of his family to avoid arrest and has possibly escaped to Mexico.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Detectives remain in pursuit of leads and examining data, but as of May 2025, Abel is still at large. As per NBC, The victims' families, particularly the Gonzalez family, have complained of frustration and disappointment that the suspected gunman remains at large.

Legal proceedings: The trial of Richard Acosta Jr.

In February 2022, Richard Acosta Jr. was indicted on a grand jury charge and went on trial in Dallas County, as per FOX 4. In February 2023, he was convicted of capital murder as the getaway driver. He was sentenced to life without parole.

Ad

The prosecution's case was that Richard had known what his son was planning and assisted him in his escape, whereas the defense had maintained he was in ignorance of Abel's intentions. The jury deliberated for a little above three hours before returning a guilty verdict.

Season 4, episode 1 of Taking the Stand, titled "Richard Acosta," re-examines the case of the 2021 Garland shooting and the search for Abel Acosta that continues to this day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More