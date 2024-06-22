The Acolyte episode 5: Major spoilers to expect ahead

The fifth episode of The Acolyte is set to premiere on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, on Disney+ and it looks like it will be a big one. Episode 4 saw Mae defect from her Sith Master only to seek out Kelnacca so she could turn herself in, but her master had already arrived on the planet of Khofar and taken out Kelnacca.

When the Jedi got the jump on Mae in The Acolyte episode 4, they came face-to-face with the Sith master who made his presence known to them, and just before they could get into a fight, the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Given that there are still a lot of loose threads left to be explained in the show, fans can certainly expect a lot of lightsaber action to go down in episode 5, and even get a hint of exactly who is behind that Sith mask.

Fans can expect a battle between the Jedi and the Sith in The Acolyte episode 5

With The Acolyte episode 4 ending right as the battle between the Sith and Jedi was supposed to start, fans can expect that battle to continue. Seeing that the mysterious Sith Master is way more powerful than all the Jedi combined considering they could push them back with ease using the Force, we can certainly expect a one-sided battle that showcases the magnitude of this threat.

Aside from that, we will also get to see the Jedi react to the threat in real time considering an evil like this hasn't been seen in a long time. We can also expect a hint about exactly who is behind that mask.

We can expect to see the consequences of Mae's decision in The Acolyte episode 5

One of the biggest plot points of The Acolyte episode 4 was Mae deciding to betray her master and surrender to the Jedi. When she says that her loyalty lies with Osha and learns that she is alive, it changes everything for her. We can expect her to try and help the Jedi while also facing the consequences of abandoning her master.

One of the big scenes that we can also expect is that if Mae and Osha end up reuniting in the next episode, they might catch up on what they have been doing all these years. Moreover, we might also get the answer to how Mae survived her fall on Brendok and ended up with the Sith Master. We can also get a further clue into why Mae was going after the Jedi.

Further backstory about Osha and Mae

One of the biggest unanswered questions in The Acolyte is exactly how Osha and Mae were born. Considering how the show has constantly teased that the twins might be Force Dyads, they were possibly born due to some trickery done with the Force.

This aspect of theirs was teased in episode 3 too where Mother Aniseya alluded to the fact that their birth wasn't normal. Given that it might be something more complicated, we can expect episode 5 of The Acolyte or any other episode to answer the question in the future.

Fans can check out episode 5 of the show when it premieres this Tuesday on Disney+ at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time.