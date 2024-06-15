The Big Cigar ending explained: Will Huey and Gwen make it to Cuba?

The Big Cigar is an Apple TV+ limited miniseries, that follows the true life story of Huey P. Newton, the co-founder of the Black Panther Party, played by André Holland, who strives for his escape from the FBI in the U.S.A. to find his haven in Cuba. The series spans over six episodes, with Newton narrating his own story.

In episode 5, we see Huey and his partner Gwen trying to find their way out as the police have traced their small hideout in Puerto Vallarta. Immersed in sorrow and guilt for his past mistakes, Huey suffers from hallucinations, leaving the fans wondering if they will finally make their escape.

On June 14, 2024, with the release of episode 6 named 'The Pirate,' the series ends as, after facing many setbacks, we see Huey's last attempt to escape to Cuba.

The Big Cigar episode 6 explained

The Big Cigar Episode 6 starts in Puerto Vallarta with Mexican Federal Police officers interrogating Aldo in the house, under whose underground chamber Huey and his friends are hiding. Aldo gets beaten recklessly by the soldiers as they question him about the whereabouts of the Americans.

Huey fears Aldo will give in, but the young man is resilient and withstands all the torture without uttering a single piece of information.

The Big Cigar (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Aldo prepares a local car to take them to Mexico City, where they meet a contact at the Corazon Hotel. This contact will take the group to the Caribbean coast from where they can make their escape to Cuba. But this contact turns out to be Bert Schneider, who had carelessly abandoned them earlier.

This leaves Huey upset. He tells Bert that they don't need his help and he can return to the United States. Parallely, Steve had taken up the responsibility and kept his promise well. Bert accepts his failure, as this escape is not only necessary for Huey's survival but also for his group members, who are also being monitored.

The Big Cigar (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Huey's girlfriend joins him on the run, pressurizing him, and he is much more desperate to escape this impossible situation. Huey had to abandon his comrades from the Black Panther Party and their cause while leaving the United States.

Did Huey and Gwen manage their escape to Cuba?

After reaching Cozumel, Huey meets the Pirate, the same smuggler with whom Clark had sided, to sail them to the Caribbean coast. The Pirate takes money from both sides and keeps his promise to both of them.

But Bert pays him more than the other, so he turns to their side. Amidst heavy shooting by the Mexican Federales, they finally escape and reach the boat.

The Big Cigar (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Bert and Steve finally bid each other farewell as they complete their mission. The pirate takes Huey and Gwen to their final destination, Cuba. When they are about to reach Cuba, Huey asks the Pirate to let them on a small boat in the open seas near the Caribbean coast.

The Pirate thinks this to be a suicide mission as the Cuban soldiers would shoot them dead, but gives in, eventually. Despite high waves and heavy winds, the couple washes up on the shores of Cuba, almost risking drowning.

They finally reach their destination. As mentioned by the Pirate, their next task is to convince the Cuban soldiers that they are not enemies. Luckily, Huey had a few letters he bought along with him from the Black Panther Party.

Since his party held socialist beliefs similar to the Communist government led by Fidel Castro, Cuba welcomed Huey and Gwen and offered them a house to settle down.

The Big Cigar (Image via Apple TV+ Press)

The last moment of The Big Cigar's ending explains what happened to Huey and his friends after they reached Cuba. After saying their farewells, Bert and Steve return to the United States, where they continue to produce films, but they soon go their separate ways.

Bert made a documentary on the Vietnam War named Hearts and Minds that won him an Oscar. Both of them passed away in 2011 and 2015. Huey is called back to the United States after spending three years in Cuba to face the trials for the murder of Kathleen Smith.

In history, The Black Panther Party disbanded in 1982. On August 22, 1989, Huey met his demise when someone shot him near the corner of Center Street, in Oakland, California. The police arrested Tyrone Robinson as a suspect, and he admitted to the murder. Robinson received a prison sentence of 32 years to life for first-degree murder. The Big Cigar ends with a social message of Black Lives Matter, promoting education and the execution of racial equality in society.

Where to watch The Big Cigar?

