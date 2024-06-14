The Big Cigar episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and many more 

The Big Cigar episode 6, the season finale will be released on June 14, 2024. The episode is titled "The Pirate", where we will see Bert doing his best to prove his loyalty. Gwen encourages a grand morion and finally, Huey's legacy keeps living with his people.

The final episode is a major rollercoaster for the audience as Huey and Gwen desperately attempt to make it out from Mexico to Cuba. The journey gets more difficult than ever as they face massive obstacles with life-threatening storms. Huey is still fighting the evils of his past that still haunts him. Follow along with the article to know more about The Big Cigar episode 6.

When will The Big Cigar episode 6 be released?

The Big Cigar episode 6 will be released this Friday, June 14, at 9:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming episode for all selective regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, June 14, 2024 6 pm Central Time Friday, June 14, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Friday, June 14, 2024 9 pm British Summer Time Saturday, June 15, 2024 2 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, June 15, 2024 6:30 am Central European Time Saturday, June 15, 2024 3 am Australian Central Time Saturday, June 15, 2024 10:30 am

Where to watch The Big Cigar episode 6 season finale

All the episodes of The Big Cigar including the episode 6 season finale airs on Apple TV+. If you don't have a subscription to Apple TV+, you can stream all the episodes for free with a free trial.

Apple TV+ gives a free subscription for the first week and charges $6.99/month after that. Anyone signing up for an Apple One bundle gets a free subscription for the first month along with five other services.

A brief recap on The Big Cigar Episode 5

In the last episode, the audiences encounter a dark turn of events with Newton's journey getting more difficult. His way towards freedom involves sailing from Mexico to Cuba. Along with Gwen, his girlfriend and friend Steve, he tries to get away from the trials of the FBI and the local authorities.

Huey still struggles with the memories of the past absorbing guilt for the mistakes that he had made. Hiding in Puerto Vallarta, he repents over his declining relationship with the comrades of his Black Panther Party that he left back in the U.S. Huey still finds it hard to come over from the loss of his father, Walter making him much more lonely.

Bert is fighting his tragedies with the sudden death of his elder brother Harold. Harold had earlier supported him in times of despair by investing in a new film project but now with his failed escape plan and getting expelled from Columbia Pictures, he has no one.

Huey's plan to escape from Mexico to Cuba hits a major setback when the boat supposed to sail them hits a statue underwater, leaving it damaged completely. This adds more to the trouble, with the Mexican police on the trail. Huey suddenly starts to face hallucinations, and all of them are left with no other options but to take a major step to escape.

What to expect from The Big Cigar season finale

The Big Cigar is a thriller drama miniseries based on the 2012 Playboy article written by Joshuah Bearman of the same name. The story is based on the life of Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton, played by André Holland. It follows the events in the 1970s when Huey tries to escape from the F.B.I. in the United States to Cuba and creates a structured plan with Bert Schneider.

Episode 5 leaves with the ending where Huey starts to hallucinate and the escape gets more difficult. Sydney Clark, the agent from the FBI tries his very best to prevent Huey from reaching Cuba and goes on a vicious chase along the coast. Now, the final escape will be completing the climax of Huey and Gwen manages to escape them, and what awaits them after that. Will they finally be able to make it, or will it end in a heartbreaking tragedy? This leaves the fans wondering and at the edge of their seats.

