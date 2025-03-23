The case of Gelareh Bagherzadeh: A detailed case overview

Gelareh Bagherzadeh, a 30-year-old Iranian-American activist and medical student, was killed on January 15, 2012, in Houston, Texas. Her killing was subsequently found to be an "honor killing," which was planned by Ali Irsan, a Jordanian immigrant.

Ad

Irsan felt that Bagherzadeh had led his daughter Nesreen to convert to Christianity and wed Coty Beavers, an American man. This perceived dishonor prompted him to attack Bagherzadeh. The murder was committed by Irsan's son, Nasim, who shot Bagherzadeh through her automobile window.

Her case was featured in the season 2 finale of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, which aired on March 22 on Oxygen.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

About the murder of Gelareh Bagherzadeh

According to CBS News, on January 15, 2012, Gelareh Bagherzadeh was gunned down while waiting in her vehicle outside her parents' residence in Houston's Galleria district. She was on the phone with her ex-boyfriend at the time when Nasim Irsan came up to her car and discharged several rounds of ammunition through the passenger-side window with a.38 caliber pistol.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to CBS News, witnesses heard shots fired before her vehicle rammed into a garage door. Police discovered her slumped over the steering wheel with gunshot wounds to the head. Her purse and cell phone were still in the car, eliminating robbery as a motive.

Ali Irsan plotted the killing since he felt Bagherzadeh had been behind his daughter Nesreen abandoning home, embracing Christianity, and marrying Coty Beavers—choices that ran counter to his authority and cultural norms. Such a perceived treachery convinced him that Bagherzadeh posed a threat to the honor of his family.

Ad

Investigation

According to Click2Houston, investigations into the murder of Bagherzadeh initially had a shortage of leads. Detectives eventually linked her killing to Ali Irsan once they discovered Bagherzadeh's close relationship with Nesreen Irsan. Nesreen had eloped and married Coty Beavers as a form of rebellion against the strict rules of her father.

Bagherzadeh was held responsible by Ali for promoting the independence of Nesreen. In 2014, Ali Irsan was arrested on unrelated fraud charges, which allowed authorities to build their case against him for both Bagherzadeh’s murder and Beavers’ subsequent killing nine months later.

Ad

Investigators uncovered evidence linking Ali and his son Nasim to the premeditated murders. Witness testimony revealed Ali’s manipulative and violent behavior within his family.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Resolution

According to ABC 13, in July 2018, Ali Irsan stood trial for capital murder. Prosecutors argued that both murders were part of a pattern of domination and violence aimed at punishing those who defied Ali’s authority. Evidence presented during the trial included witness accounts of Ali’s threats and actions leading up to the crimes.

According to CBS News, the jury found Ali Irsan guilty of capital murder for murdering Gelareh Bagherzadeh and Coty Beavers in distinct episodes but as pieces of the same scheme. He was sentenced to death. Nasim Irsan pleaded guilty to murder in 2019 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his involvement in Bagherzadeh's murder.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aftermath

The murder of Gelareh Bagherzadeh brought the issue of honor killings among immigrant groups in America into the public spotlight. Activists have pointed out how Bagherzadeh's death highlights the risks for those who deviate from expected roles within their families or culture.

Her case also prompted debates regarding domestic violence and cultural differences among immigrant families. Bagherzadeh's family thanked law enforcement for their efforts but continues to mourn her deeply.

Ad

Gelareh Bagherzadeh's killing is a terrible case of honor-based violence. Her activism and advocacy for Nesreen Irsan made her a target of Ali Irsan's fury—a grim reminder of how pressure from culture can result in destruction when paired with family control.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback