The Chicago Tylenol murders: A complete timeline of events

The Chicago Tylenol murders refer to a series of drug-related deaths that took place around the Chicago area in 1982. Seven people were reported to have died after unknowingly consuming Tylenol capsules that were contaminated with cyanide.

However, even after more than four decades of investigation, authorities failed to charge any convict who was responsible for the murders. However, during the initial investigation, a New York City native named James William Lewis claimed of committed the murders. Reportedly, he sent a ransom letter to Johnson & Johnson, asking for $ 1 million.

He was convicted of extortion but was not found as the true culprit. Netflix's three-part docuseries, Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, explores the complete investigation behind the Chicago Tylenol murders. The docuseries made its release on May 26, 2025, and is available for streaming on the platform.

Who were the victims of the Chicago Tylenol murders

Mary Kellerman was the first victim of the Chicago Tylenol murders (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, it was on September 28, 1982, when a 12-year-old girl named Mary Kellerman was sent to a medical emergency. Reportedly, she had consumed Extra Strength Tylenol, a pain reliever, and she was reported dead the following day.

As reported by PBS News, on September 29, 1982, six individuals named Adam Janus, Stanley Janus, Theresa Janus, Mary McFarland, Mary Reiner, and Paula Price died after consuming Tylenol.

As reported by The Chicago Tribune, a public health official from Arlington Heights named Helen Jensen visited the Janus residence, and she received a bottle of Tylenol. She also found the medical receipt, which indicated that it was purchased on the same day. Helen discovered that six pills were missing from the bottle.

Investigators discovered that the Chicago Tylenol murders were committed after consumption of the medicine (Image via Pexels)

She went to hand over the bottle to Nick Pishos, who gave it to Edmund R. Donoghue, who was working as the deputy chief medical examiner for Cook County. As reported by The Chicago Tribune, Nick found an almond-like smell from the bottle and sent it to Michael Schaffer, the chief toxicologist.

Upon testing, Schaffer reported that the 44 Tylenol capsules in the bottle were contaminated with cyanide, with a three times more fatal amount. As reported by Chicago Magazine, officials soon held a press conference where they publicly declared the prevention of consuming Tylenol for the immediate time.

As reported by The New York Times, investigators discovered that the Tylenol bottles that the Janus and Mary Kellerman all came from the same source inventory lot named MC2880. The manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, immediately recalled all the Tylenol bottles from the lot.

However, as reported by the Chicago Tribune, the Tylenol bottles from the rest of the victims came from different lots, including MB 2738 and 1910 MD. As a result, Johnson & Johnson issued a recall of all the Tylenol bottles, or any bottles of extra-strength capsules, that were purchased in the Chicago area.

Cyanide-contaminated capsules were sold through medicine shops around the Chicago area (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, authorities found a variety of tampered pills that were sold across a variety of shops around the Chicago area. As a result, for some time, Johnson & Johnson paused the manufacturing and advertising of Tylenol and issued public warnings to hospitals and distributors.

As reported by The New York Times, it was on October 5, 1982, when Johnson & Johnson issued a nationwide recall of Tylenol-related products. The manufacturing company issued an advertisement informing consumers not to buy any medication containing acetaminophen. Reportedly, Johnson & Johnson also provided an exchange of the already purchased Tylenol capsules for solid tablets.

Investigation on the Chicago Tylenol murders

Authorities predicted that someone took out the Tylenol bottles and contaminated them with cyanide (Image via Pexels)

As reported by PBS News, during the investigation, authorities predicted that someone had taken off Tylenol bottles from the local store shelves around the Chicago area. The bottles were then contaminated with potassium cyanide, repacked, and then placed back on the shelves.

Reportedly, five contaminated bottles, which led to the murders, were discovered. As reported by Boston.com, investigators discovered surveillance footage, where the victim, Paula Prince, was seen purchasing Tylenol from a Walgreens pharmacy store, located at 1601 North Wells Street in Chicago.

James William Lewis demanded a ransom of $ 1 million to stop the Chicago Tylenol murders (Image via Pexels)

The surveillance footage was released by the Chicago Police Department, which traced a bearded man who was suspected of being the potential killer. As per Masslive.com, a man named James William Lewis initially came under the prime suspicion behind the Chicago Tylenol murders.

Reportedly, James William Lewis was a resident of Chicago who was accused of sending a ransom letter to Johnson & Johnson. As per The Republican, James Lewis demanded a sum of $ 1 million to stop the Chicago Tylenol murders.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, authorities retrieved a poison book from James Lewis, and forensics found his fingerprints on the pages, which discussed cyanide. Upon interrogation, Lewis denied being responsible for the cyanide contamination; however, he admitted to writing the letter.

James Lewis was convicted of extortion and sent to 10 years imprisonment (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The New York Times, James William Lewis was found guilty of extortion and sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Additionally, he was fined $ 10,000. As per Boston.com, in January 2010, James and his wife agreed to send their fingerprint and DNA samples to the FBI for examination.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, the samples didn't match the DNA found in the Tylenol bottles. As reported by ABC7 Chicago, on July 9, 2023, James Lewis passed away at the age of 76.

As reported by CBS, the authorities investigated another man named Roger Arnold. Reportedly, he admitted to police officers possessing potassium cyanide. As per the Chicago Tribune, a bar owner named Marty Sinclair reported that Arnold shared his desire to murder people using white powder, following his strained marriage.

Both Roger Arnold and James Lewis were excluded from suspicion after their DNA samples didn't match with the Tylenol bottles (Image via Pexels)

Additionally, Arnold also worked at the same warehouse, where the victim Mary Reiner's father worked. However, he was never charged with the Chicago Tylenol murders.

As per Boston.com, it was in January 2009 when police officers from Illinois were reinstated. Reportedly, investigators searched James William Lewis's residence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and retrieved several crucial items.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, it was in 2010 when the DNA samples of both Arnold and Lewis were taken for examination. However, none of their samples matched the one found in the tainted cyanide-contaminated Tylenol bottles. The true culprit behind the Chicago Tylenol murders remains undetected.

