The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The American historical drama series The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2 will be released exclusively in theaters on April 4, 2025, in the United States of America. The second installment consists of three episodes and will be released as a film with a runtime of 2 hours and 52 minutes in the theaters.

The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2 primarily explores Jesus's life through the experiences of the people who interacted with him. Season 5 will shed light on the events leading up to the Last Supper, and the second part will continue the story of how Caiaphas tried to hunt him down.

The audience can also go through the recap video of The Chosen series available on their official YouTube channel to ease into the new season. The first part of season 5 ended with Jesus dealing with the issues of the Jerusalem temple. His actions to rid it of corruption and radicalize his followers against it rattled his enemies enough to make them move against him.

The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2 is set to be released on April 4, 2025

As per USA Today, the series will then stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting in June for 90 days. The streaming will cover the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America. Afterward, the episodes will be available on The Chosen app.

Cast for The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus Christ in The Chosen: Last Supper. (Image via thechosen.tv)

Dallas Jenkins created, wrote, and directed The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2. In February 2025, Dallas announced a partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, securing a theatrical release for season 5.

As per Forbes.com, the majority of the cast will return for season 5 of The Chosen, with Jonathan Roumie reprising his role as Jesus Christ. Other returning cast members include Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, and Paras Patel as Matthew.

The lineup also features Shaan Sharma bringing back Shmuel, Nick Shakoour returning as Zebedee, Giavani Cairo continuing her role as Thadeus, and Jordan Walker Ross as Little James. Noah James remains as Andrew, George H. Xanthis continues portraying John, and Abe Bueno-Jallad returns as Big James.

What is The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2 all about

The trailer for season 5 is available on the official YouTube page and social media accounts of the series. The dramatized re-telling of the life of Jesus is the first to adopt a multi-season format. The series is set in Judaea and Galilee in the 1st century, and depicts various events from his life, leading up to his transformation as a religious figure.

The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2 continues to explore the events surrounding the Last Supper. Consisting of three episodes, the second part will follow the journey of Jesus after cleansing the temple. With Caiaphas' original plan to make Jesus a public enemy proving ineffective, he now seeks an alternate approach to apprehend him discreetly.

As Jesus' actions threaten the power of religious and political authorities, his enemies are looking to get him, but only Judas can help find them.

