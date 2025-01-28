The Curious Case Of... episode 3: A detailed case overview 

The Curious Case Of... episode 3 deals with the story of Nicholas Alahverdian, also known as Nicholas Rossi or Arthur Knight, who is an internationally wanted fraudster and s*x offender. Alahverdian was noted by the international media in 2020 after he fabricated his death to cancer to avoid law enforcement authorities.

The Curious Case Of... episode 3 subject, Nicholas Alahverdian, faced a difficult childhood where he was diagnosed with mental health issues. He was sent to childcare facilities due to his impulsive behavior, where he suffered bullying and abuse. Alahverdian grew up to become emotionally deranged, committing a series of crimes, including fraud and s*xual assault.

The Curious Case Of... episode 3 documents the complete history of crimes committed by Nicholas Alahverdian or Nicholas Rossi. The episode, titled Orphan Imposter, will be released on January 27, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. The official synopsis of The Curious Case Of... episode 3 reads,

"Nicholas Rossi fakes his death to evade justice and adopts new identities."

The Curious Case Of... episode 3: What is the story of Nicholas Rossi?

The Curious Case Of... episode 3 subject Nicholas Rossi was bullied in his foster care (Image via Pexels)

As per an article in The Providence Journal published on January 14, 2022, Nicholas Rossi was born as Nicholas Alahverdian on July 11, 1987. As per The Daily Herald article published on February 13, 2015, both of Rossi's parents were alcoholics and could not take care of him.

Nicholas Rossi was diagnosed with mental health issues, which sharply affected his behavior. According to his stepfather, David Rossi, he used to hit the family members, spit at them, and denied going to school. As a result, he was admitted to the psychiatric ward in the hospital.

As per The Curious Case Of... episode 3, Rossi was sent to The Department of Children, Youth & Families in Rhode Island in 2002. NBC News reported on December 14, 2024, that Nicholas Rossi spent most of his childhood in these foster care institutions, where he was severely bullied and suffered assault.

The Curious Case Of... episode 3 subject Nicholas Rossi started working as a legislative page (Image via Pexels)

As per The Providence Journal article published on January 28, 2021, Rossi started working as a legislative page for the Rhode Island House of Representatives at the age of 14. During his time there, he tried to shed light on the abusive environment of the DCYF care institutions, but his protests mostly went ignored.

However, his sharp intellect and passion for the work soon caught the attention of lawmakers. According to NBC News, Rossi would read bills that most senators and representatives would not. Eventually, Rossi started to advocate for the reform of the DCYF institution, where he had suffered an abusive childhood.

The Curious Case Of... episode 3 subject Rossi started advocating against the torture faced in foster care (Image via Pexels)

As per The Curious Case Of... episode 3, Nicholas Rossi publicly revealed the politics and abuse in this foster care. He opened rallies, held news conferences, and eventually filed a federal lawsuit, suing the state officials for conspiracies. In a WPRI article published on May 14, 2013, Rossi accused the DCYF care institutions in Florida, Rhode Island, and Nebraska, where he was beaten every day as a child.

However, the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families dismissed his charges. NBC News reported that his allegations were denied, and according to court records, the lawsuit was dismissed.

Nicholas Rossi started committing s*xual assaults

The Curious Case Of... episode 3 subject Nicholas Rossi taking out his friend's money without consent (Image via Pexels)

As per The Providence Journal article, published on January 27, 2022, it was in 2017 when one of Rossi's friends from Providence, Rhode Island, applied for a restraining order against Rossi. Rossi was living with his friend for some time and denied moving out when he was asked to. He eventually started cashing checks in the friend's name without his consent.

As per NBC News, The Curious Case Of... episode 3 subject Nicholas Rossi left Rhode Island in January 2008 and moved to Dayton, Ohio. There, he met a woman named Mary Grebinski on Myspace. When the two met, Rossi introduced himself as a newcomer looking for friends.

Nicholas Rossi s*xually assaulted multiple women (Image via Pexels)

As per The Curious Case Of... episode 3, Grebinski soon reported that while walking with her to Sinclair Community College, Rossi forcefully cornered her to a side and s*xually assaulted her. Rossi then reportedly pleaded with her not to inform the authorities. In custody, he told the cops that it was mutual; however, he was charged with s*xual assault, fined, and registered as a s*x offender.

As per The Curious Case Of... episode 3, Nicholas Rossi went to file a report against Greninski for defamation, which was dismissed by the judge, as there was no concrete evidence. However, the same year, in September 2008, he was charged with r*ping his 21-year-old girlfriend, who filled in her name as K.P. in the documents. As per NBC News, Rossi met the girl on Myspace and eventually started dating.

The Curious Case Of... episode 3 subject Nicholas Rossi r*ped his girlfriend at his residence (Image via Pexels)

He then started to borrow money from her. When she asked for a breakup, he was more aggressive and denied returning her money. As per The Curious Case Of... episode 3, on September 13, 2008, Rossi asked her to come to his house with the promise of returning her money. However, she filed a report of s*xual assault against him the very next day.

As per NBC News, Rossi was accused of another r*pe by a woman identified as M.S. The reports state the couple met online, and he soon proposed to her. She reported that he borrowed her money and refused to pay her back.

As per The Curious Case Of... episode 3, when she revealed her decision to break up, Nicholas Rossi r*ped her at his residence in South Salt Lake, Utah. As per reports, Rossi forcefully held her by the wrist and molested her. Rossi was charged, and his trial is scheduled for April 2025.

Nicholas Rossi committed physical violence in both of his marriages

The Curious Case Of... episode 3 subject Nicholas Rossi physically violated his partners after marriage (Image via Pexels)

As per The Providence Journal article, Nicholas Rossi got married to Kathryn Keckendron on November 5, 2010, after returning to his home state. However, a divorce case was filed against him the very next year in May 2011. It was reported that Rossi repeatedly tried to reach her despite having restraining orders.

As per another The Providence Journal article, published on January 27, 2021, Nicholas Rossi married for the second time in October 2015. His wife filed for divorce in May 2016 for violence towards her. He was put on trial and charged with gross neglect of duty and extreme cruelty.

Nicholas Rossi failed to pay his spousal support after divorce (Image via Pexels)

As per The Curious Case Of... episode 3, it was in 2017 when the divorce was made official. He failed to pay his alimony and the overdue fees of $7000. NBC News reported that he also borrowed $52,000 from her, which he refused to pay back. He denied the allegations, saying the money was a gift. However, he agreed to the divorce and fled to Rhode Island.

Nicholas Rossi began to scam people by disguising with a different identity

The Curious Case Of... episode 3 subject Nicholas Rossi scammed a live television host named Nafsika Antypas (Image via Pexels)

As per NBC News, in February 2020, television host Nafsika Antypas hired Rossi to market her vegan cheese company and the A & E television show. Rossi introduced himself as Timothy Arthur Nicholas Knight Brown and described himself as an Ivy League graduate based in Ireland. Antypas paid him a sum of $ 30,000, but he scammed her, not delivering any advertisement.

As per The Curious Case Of... episode 3, Rossi then began to send her messages to pay him another $40,000, threatening to ruin her reputation otherwise. When she denied doing so, he made posts on social media, claiming that her company's vegan cheese was completely fake. He posted her passport image as a fraud alert, editing it as a mugshot.

As per NBC News, Antypas went on to inform the police and hired a private investigator to find his whereabouts. However, both the police and investigators found no one in the name from the name of Timothy Arthur Nicholas Knight Brown. It was only in 2022 when Rossi was arrested for his r*pe charges, that Antypas learned about his true identity.

Nicholas Rossi faked his death to evade punishment

The Curious Case Of... episode 3 subject Nicholas Alahverdian faked dying of cancer (Image via Pexels)

As per NBC News, on March 30, 2020, it was reported that Nicholas Alahverdian/Rossi died after succumbing to cancer. As per The Providence Journal article, an anonymous individual claimed to be his ex-partner, reporting that he suffered from heart disease and strokes during his last days.

His family reported that he died on February 29, 2020, due to non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and his remains were cremated and scattered in the sea. The anonymous partner denied providing any official documentation or public interview, revealing it could result in threats.

Nicholas Rossi was found alive with a new identity

The Curious Case Of... episode 3's subject, Nicholas Alahverdian, changed his name to Arthur Knight (Image via Pexels)

As per The Providence Journal, in July 2020, the Rhode Island State Police began investigating Nicholas Rossi's death. As per NBC News, it was in January 2022 when the authorities in Utah announced they were behind a man who could be Nicholas Rossi.

As per The Times article published on January 22, 2022, a man under the name of Arthur Knight was arrested on December 13, 2021, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasglow, in Scotland. He was discovered to be a r*pe convict, and his true identification was revealed by reading his fingerprints and observing his tattoos.

Nicholas Alahverdian and Arthur Knight were found the same person with fingerprints (Image via Pexels)

As per NBC News, it was in November 2022 when the Scottish jury declared Arthur Knight and Nicholas Alahverdian to be the same person. This claim was backed up by evidence, including the researched photographs and his fingerprint reports. A year later, he was deported to the United States, where he was charged with two r*pe cases in 2008.

As per The Curious Case Of... episode 3, it was on October 16, 2024, when Nicholas Alahverdian/Rossi pleaded guilty to changing his identity. He revealed moving to the U.K. and changing his identity due to threats on his life for his foster care advocacy in Rhode Island. He said that to protect himself, he changed his name to Arthur Knight; however, denied identifying the people behind the threats.

The jury in Utah charged him for committing fraud in 2017, which he denied. As per FBI intel, he had plans to flee from the United States without official permission for deportation. Nicholas Rossi remains in the custody of Utah County, awaiting his trial.

To know more about the story of Nicholas Alahverdian, viewers can stream The Curious Case Of... episode 3, titled Orphan Imposter, on Max.

