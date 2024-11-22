The Day of the Jackal episode 6 ending explained: Why did the Jackal kiss [spoiler] in Tallinn?

The Day of the Jackal episode 6 was released via Peacock for American audiences on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The episode delved deeper into the story of the mysterious assassin, Jackal, and the double life he leads beyond his missions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Day of the Jackal.

Apart from his escape from Bianca and her relentless pursuit of him, the episode also focuses on Jackal's private life, especially his wife, Nuria. In the previous episode, she discovered her husband's double life as an assassin. Nuria spent this episode contemplating a divorce since her husband hid something this huge from her.

Meanwhile, the Jackal escaped to Tallinn for another mission and to throw Bianca off his trail. There, he seduced and shared a kiss with a man named Rasmus, one of the workers there. This move was to establish contact with someone with access to the concert hall to make it easier for Jackal to conduct his nefarious activities. However, it puts his and Nuria's marriage in greater jeopardy.

How did Jackal escape from the barn in The Day of the Jackal?

A still from the trailer for The Day of the Jackal (Image via YouTube/Sky TV)

In the previous episode, Bianca and the federal authorities almost caught Jackal at the barn where he lived with gunmaker Norman. He managed to escape after killing Norman, narrowly avoiding Bianca's clutches. He tried to get shelter at another barn but was suspected by the locals there, ending with him leaving another killing trail behind him.

At the end of his tether, Jackal calls his wife Nuria, requesting she bring him some supplies to survive. Nuria brought her husband whatever he requested once she discovered he was in danger, and they went to a hotel, where Jackal applied makeup and prosthetics to resemble an old man. Later, they left the total for the airport together, where Jackal jetted off to Tallinn for his next mission, leaving Nuria behind.

What will become of Nuria and Jackal's relationship after The Day of the Jackal episode 6?

A still from the trailer for The Day of the Jackal (Image via YouTube/Sky TV)

Currently, Jackal has assured Nuria on his end that his work entails working with good people against those with evil intentions. However, it soon became clear that her husband's work had more layers, especially after he called on her to help him with supplies and had no backup team.

Even though Nuria came to her husband's aid, she has also been considering the divorce lawyer appointment set up by her mother. The couple's marriage is at stake with Jackal's line of work. After flying off to Tallinn, the Jackal went through another set of circumstances that might strain the thin ice he and Nuria are on.

In Tallinn, the Jackal decided to scout and explore the concert hall where his next target would have his event. For the recon mission, he adopted a false name (Pete) and befriended one of the workers at the concert hall. This employee was Rasmus, and after a brief conversation, the two met up at a bar later to have a drink.

A still from the trailer for The Day of the Jackal (Image via YouTube/Sky TV)

During this time, Jackal flirts with Rasmus over the drinks and ends up at his place, where the two share a kiss. This hookup with Rasmus was a strategic plan by the Jackal to access the restricted areas of the concert hall with minimal suspicion. He essentially leveraged a connection with Rasmus to make sure his assassination attempt later went more smoothly.

However, this might further affect Jackal's relationship with his wife. Even though Nuria does not know of this incident directly, she has already been considering a divorce. If she finds out in future episodes, it might be the reason that cements a separation between them, especially if she believes that her husband regularly uses a seduction technique as a means to achieve the end goal.

What is the response from MI6 and Bianca's federal agents regarding the Jackal?

A still from the trailer for The Day of the Jackal (Image via YouTube/Sky TV)

After Jackal escapes from the barn, the MI6 team suspects that there is a leak within their team. They spent the episode dedicating resources to finding a mole among them to ensure the Jackal could not slip them again. Meanwhile, Bianca looked over some case material for Halcrow and read text messages he had been sending about Ulle Dag Charles (UDC). The text messages revealed that UDC would be in Tallinn for an event.

Bianca realized that UDC's Tallinn trip meant the Jackal might be there, too. With the level of secrecy around the event and the urgent nature of the situation, Bianca decided to take a team to the location to apprehend the Jackal if he decided to show up and try to assassinate UDC.

Audiences can watch The Day of the Jackal episode 6, streaming now on Peacock. New episodes of the show are released weekly on Thursdays.

