The Death Coast season 1: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The Death Coast is a documentary series directed by Jeff Thrasher and written by Scott Simpson. Pete DeLasho served as its producer, while Andrea Gabourie, Mitch Gabourie, Richard Huggard, Michael Sugar, Bobby Salomon, Ben Freedman, Matt Goldman, and Dion Sapp have executive produced the series.

The series chronicles a crew of daredevil explorers going to the dangerous waters of Nova Scotia’s infamous Death Coast. The treacherous stretch of the North Atlantic is known for causing thousands of shipwrecks. The crew of former FBI, military, and police divers will be led by a third-generation shipwreck salvager, Captain Jeff MacKinnon.

The series will premiere with an episode titled, The Hunt Begins, on April 1, 2025. It will be followed by seven more episodes, releasing weekly till May 20, 2025. Besides Captain Jeff MacKinnon, the cast also includes Dan Griego, Mike Haas, Mike Pizzio, Jim Sinclair, and Dr. Aaron Taylor.

When will The Death Coast be released?

Still from the preview (Image via History)

As mentioned above, the series will be released on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, with the premiere episode titled, The Hunt Begins. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Jeff MacKinnon searches the Death Coast for Le Chameau, an 18th-century shipwreck."

Viewers can tune into the History Channel at 10 p.m. Eastern Time or 9 p.m. Central Time to watch it. The show contains a total of eight episodes that will be released weekly on Tuesdays till May 20, 2025.

Here's the complete release schedule:

Episode 1: “The Hunt Begins” — Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Episode 2: “Phantom Wreck” — Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Episode 3: “Graveyard of Scatarie” — Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Episode 4: “Into the Eye of the Storm” — Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Episode 5: “Shipwreck Kings” — Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Episode 6: “Shipwreck Kings” — Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Episode 7: “Shipwreck Kings” — Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Episode 8: “Shipwreck Kings” — Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Viewers can also stream the episode on the day after its premiere on Hulu + Live TV and other such platforms.

What is The Death Coast about?

Dan Griego (Image via History)

The documentary series is about an elite crew of explorers hunting for an 18th-century French cargo ship, Le Chameau, which sank in the dangerous waters of Nova Scotia’s Death Coast. They have only 12 weeks and a 300-year-old map to complete their mission and return alive.

A 20-second preview has been released that shows Captain Jeff Mackinnon and his crew preparing for the dangerous exploration. Here's the official synopsis of the show:

"The Death Coast is an area of rough sea in the North Atlantic that’s claimed more than six thousand vessels across centuries. Many sailors braved these waters – some for trade, some for war, and some for plunder. Gold and priceless objects from their wrecked ships now lie scattered across the ocean floor but salvaging has been banned here for the last decade."

It continues:

"Now, after a long battle, shipwreck hunter Jeff Mackinnon has won exclusive rights to dive. He and his team have just 12 weeks to search the wrecks before the turbulent waters of the Death Coast make diving impossible."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Death Coast and other such shows on the History Channel.

