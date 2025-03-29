The Diamond Heist: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The Diamond Heist is an upcoming true-crime documentary series executive produced by the renowned filmmaker Guy Ritchie. The three-part series, scheduled for release on Netflix on April 16, 2025, will take viewers deep into the 2000 Millennium Dome diamond heist, one of British history's most famous failed robberies.

The series provides a distinctive viewpoint, featuring interviews with the criminals who planned the theft and the law enforcement officials who tried to prevent it. The plot of The Diamond Heist focuses on a group of South-East London criminals who, in the summer of 2000, attempted to steal a £350 million diamond from the Millennium Dome in Greenwich.

They planned to smash a truck into the building, steal the diamond, and escape by speedboat down the Thames. After the Flying Squad foiled their plan, the offenders were arrested and convicted. The film explores the heist's dramatic specifics from both the criminals' and the police's points of view.

Everything to know about The Diamond Heist

The Diamond Heist will be available to stream on Netflix starting April 16, 2025. This highly anticipated true-crime docuseries has three episodes focusing on the 2000 Millennium Dome diamond robbery.

The show will let people experience the exciting story surrounding the botched heist. The film presents a fair view of the situation through a special story including input from those directly engaged.

All Netflix subscribers can watch the series on the platform, which will likely thrill true crime and heist fans. Guy Ritchie guarantees his signature fast-paced, visually engaging experience.

Production, direction, and cast

A still from The Diamond Heist (Image via Netflix)

The Diamond Heist is directed by Jesse Vile, known for his work on documentaries. The series is produced by Lightbox Entertainment, known for Sophie: A Murder in West Cork and Captive.

Key figures, including Lee Wenham, provide insights throughout the documentary. Wenham is crucial to the series because he witnessed the heist's planning and execution. The executive producer, Guy Ritchie, uses his cinematic style to make the dramatization visually dynamic and informative. The Flying Squad, the police team that relentlessly foiled the heist, is interviewed in the documentary.

The interview provides an authentic look at the high-pressure operations that captured the criminals. Tim Cragg is the director of photography, and Tom Dixon-Spain is credited as the editor of the series.

Trailer details of The Diamond Heist

The first trailer for The Diamond Heist has already sparked excitement among viewers, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the events leading up to the heist. The trailer begins with one of the offenders, Lee Wenham, talking about the strategy to take the 203.04-carat pear-shaped gem, a D-flawless, priceless Millennium Star diamond.

Wenham remembers how the criminals intended to drive a bulldozer through the Millennium Dome, a famous London structure, to take the diamond as part of a particular display.

As the trailer unfolds, viewers hear dramatic dialogue, with Wenham expressing his belief that the heist could be the ultimate career-ending move. The tense buildup showcases the criminal operation’s audacity, with the Flying Squad working behind the scenes to prevent the heist.

The trailer also teases the unexpected twists and turns that unfold during the operation, capturing the tension and thrill of the failed robbery. Viewers can expect both high-stakes drama and dark humor in this true-crime documentary series.

The trailer concludes with a bold statement about the heist’s failure, as the police thwart the criminals’ plans. Viewers will be left on the edge of their seats, anticipating how the heist’s dramatic details will be revealed in the full series.

