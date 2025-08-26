The Diplomat season 3 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Created by Debora Cahn, The Diplomat season 3 will premiere on October 16, 2025, on Netflix, two years after the show's first season debuted. Announced in October 2024, The Diplomat season 3 puts Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) at the forefront as she deals with her new role in the aftermath of Season 2's shocking finale.
Season 3 of The Diplomat promises major twists after season 2’s finale, with Kate Wyler facing a political crisis and a nightmare situation. This hints at big power shifts for her and other characters. Filming wrapped earlier this year, and the main cast, including Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, and Ali Ahn, will return.
The group are also joined by Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn, husband to Allison Janney's Grace Penn, alongside a few other new faces.
When and where will The Diplomat season 3 release?
The Diplomat season 3 will premiere exclusively on Netflix on October 16, 2025, with all episodes debuting simultaneously.
Following the immense success of the first two seasons, the show has since been renewed for a third and fourth season as well, following he same release pattern. Episode titles are yet to be announced.
All cast members in The Diplomat season 3
The Diplomat season 3 consists of an impressive cast, led by returning stars Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell. They’re joined by David Gyasi and Allison Janney.
Here is the expected The Diplomat season 3 cast list:
- Keri Russell as Kate Wyler
- Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler
- David Gyasi as Austin Dennison
- Ali Ahn as Eidra Park
- Allison Janney as Grace Penn
- Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn
- Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford
What to expect from The Diplomat season 3?
The Diplomat season 3 will continue exploring the increasingly complex world of international politics after a dramatic power shift following the season 2 finale. The third season will pick up immediately after President Rayburn's shocking death in the finale and force Kate Wyler to navigate a transformed political landscape.
Thus, a likely major storyline could be a fraught dynamic between Wyler and the new President Grace Penn. The trailer highlighted just that, and creator Debora Cahn revealed as much in an interview with Tudum. The showrunner revealed that Wyler was about to get everything she wanted alongside a new lease of freedom, but it comes at a cost for her.
“Season 3 flips the chessboard. In Season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want,” Cahn said.
The Diplomat season 3 will release on Netflix on October 16, 2025.