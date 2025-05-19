The Doodler murders: 5 chilling details about the unsolved serial killings

The Doodler killings are still one of San Francisco's most baffling and eerie unsolved serial murder cases. Between 1974 and 1975, a murderer picked off gay men in the city, leaving behind a trail of blood that has never been completely explained or solved.

The suspect, dubbed "The Doodler" as he would draw his victims before attacking them, is thought to have committed at least six killings and three assaults, although some estimates place the number of victims at sixteen. Despite numerous surviving witnesses and a new attempt by police, the identity of the killer remains unknown.

His offenses were characterized by a modus operandi: he met the victims in gay restaurants and bars, befriended them by offering them his drawings, and afterwards assaulted them, stabbing them repeatedly.

The probe was hindered by the social attitudes of the time towards homosexuality, deterring witnesses from reporting. The case has been reopened decades later, with fresh sketches and DNA providing the prospect of closure.

The case has been covered by another true crime podcast, Crime Junkie, which dedicated an episode to the Doodler murders. The episode, SERIAL KILLER: The Doodler, was released on their website on May 19, 2025.

Five chilling facts regarding the Doodler murders

1) The killer's unique Modus Operandi

As per CBS, he acquired the nickname due to his practice of drawing his victims before the murders. Police have said that he would go up to gay bars and nightclubs, typically in the Castro and Polk Gulch neighborhoods, and ask men if he could draw them to strike up a conversation.

Once he had their trust, he would take them somewhere private and stab them to death. This unorthodox method distinguished him from other serial killers, and the case remains a torrid memory for the public and law enforcement.

2) The Doodler's victims

As per ABC7, all of the Doodler's known victims were white males thought to be gay. They were discovered in places like Ocean Beach, Golden Gate Park, and Lands End. The attacks usually involved two stab wounds to the front and back of the torso, with murders taking place between January 1974 and September 1975.

At least six deaths were attributed to the Doodler by the police, and three men survived attacks and gave medical examiners vital evidence. Victims frequently met the perpetrator in the same social settings, which indicated targeted targeting of the gay population.

3) Witnesses and surviving victims

As per CBS, three men survived the Doodler's attacks. One was stabbed six times but survived, and another escaped narrowly when a knife dropped out of the suspect's coat before the attack could be completed. Interestingly, two survivors included a European diplomat and a famous entertainer.

Yet none of these witnesses would come forward, mainly out of fear of being discovered as gay at a time when homosexuality was highly stigmatized. This refusal to assist police greatly undermined the investigation.

4) Problems within the investigation

As per ABC7, the Doodler case was eclipsed by other notable investigations in San Francisco in the 1970s, including the Zodiac Killer and Zebra murders. In addition, the lack of trust between the gay community and police, and rampant discrimination, left many unwilling to bring forth information.

Police did receive several tips, including naming a suspected individual, but were not able to ascertain sufficient evidence to make an arrest. The suspected Doodler was interviewed but not charged. DNA advances have since provided new hope, and the police have raised the reward for information to $250,000.

5) The search for justice continues

As per CBS, no one knows the O.G. Doodler's identity, but the case has not been laid to rest. San Francisco police continue releasing new sketches and are eagerly pursuing new leads.

Detectives think that the suspect is still alive, maybe residing in the East Bay, and hope that new forensic technology will finally crack the case. The renewed investigation has reopened the attention surrounding the victims' and their families' stories, as well as on the larger issues of justice and equality for minority communities.

