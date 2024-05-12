The Dragon Prince season 6: Everything we know so far

After a long wait, the Mystery of Aravos saga will finally be back on track with The Dragon Prince season 6, which is set to release in 2024. However, the season being green-lit is no big surprise for fans, given it was already renewed in 2020. At the Comic-Con’s virtual event, Wonderstorm, the production house, assured fans of the fantasy adventure that the show’s future is secured.

Netflix has picked the series for the seven seasons, encompassing The Dragon Prince and Mystery of Aaravos sagas. Besides all this, there is a lot more that contributes to the show’s success, which includes the representation of LGBTQ+ themes, the three-dimensional computer animation, the voice cast, and, lastly, the compelling storyline.

As the series will once again take the audience on a fantasy-filled adventure, the anticipation for what comes next for Prince Callum is at an all-time high. Follow along with the article to learn more about The Dragon Prince season 6.

The Dragon Prince season 6 will be released in 2024

The Dragon Prince season 6 hasn’t got a release date yet. However, as revealed in November 2023, the series is scheduled to be released in 2024. To heighten the excitement among the fans impatiently waiting for the fantasy adventure’s return, Netflix dropped the first teaser, giving a brief glimpse of the upcoming season, showing the Crown Princess of Katolis, Claudia, in a terrifying look.

In the teaser, Claudia seems like she is holding Terry, the Earthblood Elf, as a hostage. This scene caused a huge wave of confusion among fans, given Claudia was in a relationship with Terry. However, given her mental state, it can be surmised that she doesn’t want to lose more people, even if her actions are not aligned with her usual demeanor of compassion and understanding.

The final bit of the teaser sees Claudia attacking Terry, which has certainly left the fans wondering the fate of the beloved elf. To some degree, the teaser left the fans to compare Claudia with Azula from The Last Airbender, as, despite being from different universes, Claudia and Azula go through something similar, turning them into completely different people.

Where to watch The Dragon Prince season 6

As part of the Originals of the platform, The Dragon Prince season 6 will be streamed exclusively on Netflix. Following the patterns of the last five seasons, the sixth installment will also have nine episodes, all released at once. The upcoming season is titled Book 6: Stars.

The Dragon Prince season 6 cast

All major cast returning to voice their respective characters:

Jack DeSena as Prince Callum/ Bait/ Prince "Zym" Azymondias

Paula Burrows as Rayla

Sasha Rojen as Crown Prince Ezran

Jason Simpson as Lord Viren

Racquel Belmonte as Claudia

Jesse Inocalla as Soren

Sheila Ferguson as General Amaya

Rena Anakwen as Queen Janai

Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos

Nicole Oliver as Queen Zubeia

Benjamin Callins as Terry

Luc Roderique as Prince Karim

Plot summary

The Dragon Prince has been rated Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average score of 8.2/10. Here’s how the review aggregator describes the plot:

In the magical land of Xadia, magic comes from six primal sources: the sun, moon, stars, sky, earth and ocean. When human mages create a seventh kind of magic -- dark magic -- they start capturing and harvesting the unique magical creatures they need as ingredients, which sparks a war between Xadia and the Human Kingdoms.

It continues:

Three kids from opposite sides of the conflict -- two princes and an elven assassin sent to kill them -- discover a secret that could change everything and decide to join forces and go on an epic journey. That trek could be their only hope of ending the war and restoring peace to both worlds.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Dragon Prince season 6 and other shows as 2024 progresses.

