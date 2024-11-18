The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 4 ending explained: Does the team finally get back together?

The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 4 was released via Paramount+ on Sunday, November 17, 2024. The episode revolved around the equalizing team trying to rescue a hacker who had been blackmailed and forced into work by a criminal ring.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Equalizer season 5 episode 4.

This was the first time in the season that most members of the equalizing team finally got together. Mel stepped in to help Robyn and Harry with their case, while Marcus also returned to town.

However, the team did not reunite for good at the end of the episode. This is the first of Mel and Robyn's interactions after their small talks and they have a long way to go to rebuild their relationship. Meanwhile, Marcus decided to return to New York, quashing hopes for a reunion or a rekindled relationship with Robyn.

The official summary of the episode reads:

"The team races to rescue a young hacker, who reminds Harry of his past self, being forced to hack for criminals. Meanwhile, Dante is back in town to visit his father and Mel makes a breakthrough in therapy."

Why was Harry so invested in the new case in The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 4?

In the episode, Harry was working on decrypting a drive he and Fisk got from Budapest when he uncovered a code in the disk. After decoding it, he realized it was a distress signal by a hacker named Chaos. Even though Fisk asked him to focus on the drive's contents and not the code, Harry decided to take up the call.

Harry got so invested in the case because he felt a kinship with the hacker. He thought he wouldn't want to be on the bad side of criminals if he were in the same position as a younger hacker. So, Harry decided to help Chaos before a fatal run-in with someone bad.

Also read: The Equalizer season 4 recap: Everything you need to remember before season 5

Was Mel an active part of the investigation on The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 4?

A still from The Equalizer season 5 episode 4 (via @theequalizercbs / Instagram)

Mel unofficially joined the hacker case to help Harry in the episode. Though she was not an active part of the investigation, she wanted to stick around and help Harry, especially since Fisk was around.

Mel helped Harry and Robyn by rescuing them when they started to follow up on leads that might take them to Chaos. She even shot a gun in the field, which did not cause her a panic attack this time. This incident might be an indicator that Mel is regaining her confidence.

What did Fisk do that cost him his life?

The team found out that Chaos had been taken in to develop a cyber weapon designed to take over the world in many aspects. This made it more important to rescue the hacker before his technology fell into the wrong hands and caused harm. Fisk gave the team a pep-up speech, where he emphasized the importance of staying together, and how sacrifices and trust were the key to a good team.

True to his word, Fisk was the one to make the first sacrifice to save Chaos. He chose to swap out the drive he had been pestering Harry about, and place a bomb there instead. He took the bomb towards the boat the criminals were on and blew himself up along with them so that Chaos could be taken to safety.

Also read: The Equalizer season 5 episode 3 ending explained: What did Robyn do to help Harry's undercover mission?

What happened with Marcus' return to town in The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 4?

Marcus returned to town in this episode after he got a call about his father, who wasn't doing well and had to undergo surgery. It was expected that the character would talk to his father and smoothen out an aspect of their strained relationship.

Before the surgery, Marcus made a pit stop to visit Robyn and then headed to the hospital. However, after Marcus' father underwent surgery, he did not recall his son at all, which put a wrench in Marcus' plans.

Also read: The Equalizer season 4 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all songs in the series

Did Marcus and Robyn get back together at the end of The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 4?

A still from The Equalizer season 5 episode 4 (via @theequalizercbs / Instagram)

No, Marcus and Robyn did not restart their relationship at the end of the episode, since they only met briefly and Marcus already made plans to return to New York. Even though Marcus and Robyn miss each other, as per conversations they have had earlier in the season, it is clear that a romance between the two might not come easily yet.

Additionally, Robyn's ex-husband Miles is also a factor to consider. He has been trying to win her back, and Robyn also seemed keen on giving him a shot.

Audiences can watch The Equalizer season 5 episode 4 streaming now on Paramount+. New episodes of the series are released via the CBS platform on Sundays.

