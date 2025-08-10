The first 90 seconds of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox set a chilling tone for the upcoming show

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox gives a detailed look at the mysterious murder case of Meredith Kercher that changed the life of young exchange student Amanda Knox. The series will release on August 20, 2025, on Hulu.

When a study abroad opportunity takes her to Italy, the special experience turns disastrous as Amanda Knox finds herself accused of another student's murder. The series follows her journey to defend herself amid the chaos of her case.

Hulu unveiled the first 90 seconds of the show, showcasing what's to come in the series. From panicked moments to doubtful steps, the sneak peek promises high tension as Amanda readies to face the challenges ahead.

The first 90 seconds of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox hint that danger is awaiting at every step for Amanda

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox has released a look at the first 90 seconds of the upcoming series. Amanda's hiding, and the chaos surrounding it in the clip, hint at the grave dangers the murder case has brought to her.

The clip shows three individuals, one being a baby, with Amanda in the car as they approach a destination full of danger and risk. The older female, introduced as Amanda's mother, keeps warning them to turn back and stop the 'plan' they seem to be executing. She calls it a trap being laid for Amanda, indicating that several people are chasing the lead.

A short flashback sequence shows Amanda being taken away by the police, with media and large crowds surrounding her. As the car moves forward, the clip shows police forces standing where they were heading. She hides in haste, with her mother still insisting on turning back. The clip ends with a close-up on Amanda, who states:

"There's no way we're going back."

While showcasing the rushed situation in which Amanda and her loved ones are stuck, the recent clip makes it clear that there is a lot that will be further unraveled about this mysterious case in the upcoming series on Hulu.

All about the cast of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@Hulu)

As the release date for the new series approaches, trailers and other previews have been raising anticipation among viewers. Grace Van Patten will be seen playing the role of Amanda Knox in the show. Previously seen in works such as Tell Me Lies (2022-2024), Nine Perfect Strangers season 1 (2021), Mayday (2021), and more, the actress will take the central role in the Hulu show.

Several other actors will join Patten as the cast of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. Some of these cast members include:

Sharon Horgan as Edda Mellas

Giuseppe De Domenico as Raffaele Sollecito

John Hoogenakker as Curt Knox

Francesco Acquaroli as Giuliano Mignini

Roberta Mattei as Monica Napoleoni

Rebecca Wisocky as Cecilia

From her loved ones to the varied entities involved in the case, these cast members will be taking varied roles in the series.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox explores the murder case from Amanda's perspective

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@Hulu)

Based on true events, the new series will explore the murder case of Meredith Kercher from the perspective of her roommate, Amanda Knox. Amanda was falsely accused, along with two other individuals, Raffaele Sollecito and Rudy Guede, of killing Meredith. From the tough experiences of handling the accusations to the authorities and public reactions to the case, the series looks into Amanda's point of view regarding the entire issue.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

"Centers on Amanda Knox's harrowing journey after being wrongfully imprisoned for her roommate's murder, her battle to prove her innocence and regain her freedom."

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will be available to stream on Hulu. The series comprises a total of eight episodes, with the first two episodes releasing on August 20, 2025. New episodes will release every Wednesday after the premiere.

