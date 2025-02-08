Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield are set to bring The Four Seasons back, but this time, they are going to do it by making it grace the small screens. The show has been in development at Netflix for a while and they released first stills via Netflix Tudum on January 31, 2025. The series will be an adaptation of the 1981 film of the same name, which was directed by Alan Alda.

As of now, release date for The Four Seasons has not been confirmed, but it is likely to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2025. The series will feature Tina Fey alongside actors like Colman Domingo, Will Forte, and more. While the plot of the series still remains under wraps, fans can expect the same brand of comedy that Fey is known for and it will also feature around eight episodes.

Cast of The Four Seasons explored

The Four Seasons will be starring Tina Fey alongside many other actors who have starred in a bunch of big productions. Steve Carell will be sharing the screen alongside Fey and he is best known for his work in The Office while also voicing the character Gru in the Despicable Me series.

Alongside that, the show will also feature the talents of Colman Domingo as well who is best known for his work on Euphoria, Fear the Walking Dead, and is currently voicing Norman Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Here is the entire confirmed cast so far:

Tina Fey

Steve Carell

Colman Domingo

Erika Henningsen

Kerri Kenney-Silver

Will Forte

Marco Calvani

Tina Fey speaks about the essence of The Four Seasons

While talking to Tudum on January 30, 2025, about the televison adaptation of the classic romcom, writer Tina Fey spoke about the essence of the story she is trying to tell through the project. She said that the show itself is a "love letter" to relationships as a whole. She spoke about how someone may be struggling with their marriage and every now and then, they might need some levity in their lives—friendship.

Fey added that the show would be all about friendships and to highlight its importance in life. She mentioned:

“Tracey, Lang, and I have talked about the show being a love letter to long-term relationships, both platonic and romantic,” said Fey.

Tine Fey continued:

"Because your life is ideally more than just the person you’re married to. Sometimes when you are struggling with something with just your spouse, you need a group of friends to bring humor to it. Those friendships really help marriages, I think. Having a person who just fulfills a part of you that your spouse can’t quite [fulfill] is very important.”

What was the original The Four Seasons film about?

Released in April 1981, the original film was directed by Alan Alda with him starring in the film as well. It focused on the lives three couples and the drama that took place between them. The synopsis of the film as per IDMb reads:

"Witty character study of three couples who vacation together each season. After one divorces, feelings of betrayal and more spawn criticisms of one another, but things that unite them are stronger than those which might pull them apart."

It is unclear as of now whether the show will follow the same route. However, for further updates on it, stay tuned with us.

