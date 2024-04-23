The Good Doctor season 7 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Good Doctor Season 7 underwent a two-week hiatus because it is between scheduled releases. The season started airing on February 20, 2024 and consists of a total of 10 episodes, which are being released weekly on Tuesdays. After the brief break, the next episode, i.e., Episode 7, is set to air on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Notably, the last episode of the show explored themes of loss, duty, and the emotional strain on medical professionals during crisis situations. Moreover, it offered an intense look at how personal and professional lives intersect in a hospital setting.

When will The Good Doctor season 7 episode 7 be released

A still from the show. (Image via ABC)

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 7, Faith, will be released on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 10 pm ET. Below is the release schedule of the episode for all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Pacific Time Tuesday, April 30, 2024 7:00 PM Central Time Tuesday, April 30, 2024 9:00 PM Eastern Time Tuesday, April 30, 2024 10:00 PM Central European Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 4:00 AM Eastern European Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 7:30 AM Japan Standard Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 11:00 AM

Where to watch The Good Doctor season 7 episode 7?

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 9 will air on ABC, where it is broadcast. Additionally, episodes are usually available to stream on Hulu the day after they air on television.

What fans can expect from The Good Doctor season 7 episode 7

A still from the show. (Image via ABC)

In episode 7, fans can anticipate a tense medical and ethical dilemma. The episode will see Shaun and Jordan work on a case where their patient urgently needs a kidney transplant. They identify an ideal donor, but the situation will become complicated when they will learn that the donor believes he is Jesus.

Notably, the donor's belief may affect his ability to consent to the surgery, thereby putting the transplant at risk. The episode will likely explore the challenges of navigating patient rights and medical ethics.

The official synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

"Shaun and Jordan's patient is in dire need of a kidney transplant, but when they find the perfect donor, they also discover that he believes he is Jesus which could compromise his ability to give consent to the surgery."

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 6 brief recap

A still from the show. (Image via ABC)

Episode 6, titled M.C.E., begins with Dr. Asher Wolke's memorial service in the hospital chapel. The service deeply affects his colleagues and friends, particularly Dr. Jordan Allen, who struggles to manage her emotions.

As she grapples with grief, Jordan also confronts her anger toward the perpetrator of a mass casualty event that coincides with the memorial. This challenges her professional conduct during a time of personal mourning.

The episode highlights the tough realities of handling emergencies in medicine. The medical team navigates their professional responsibilities while dealing with personal grief, adding emotional depth to their tasks. Additionally, Dr. Shaun Murphy and a newcomer, Charlie, work through their past tensions. They achieve a minor breakthrough in their ability to collaborate amid the crisis.