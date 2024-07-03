The grand finale of season 2 paves the way for Star Trek: Prodigy season 3 like no one expected

As soon as season 2 released on July 1, 2024, fans have been wondering if there will be a Star Trek: Prodigy season 3. The thrilling conclusion of season 2 led to the discussion regarding a potential third season. The entire production of season 3, only if it's announced soon, could indeed take up to two years.

The second season concluded with the young Starfleet heroes' new mission on the USS Protostar, ending in an epic journey through time and space. The show, developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, draws in Star Trek fans with its beloved characters and captivating plot.

Several factors will determine Star Trek: Prodigy season 3. High viewership, binge-watching, and social media buzz, especially in the first week and month, will be crucial to the decision of a potential third season. Kevin and Dan Hageman, the executive producers of the show, are optimistic and suggest the possibility of a shorter season or animated movie, if the numbers are impressive.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows young aliens who find the abandoned Starfleet ship, USS Protostar. They set out on an adventure as they explore the universe. The show's mix of old and new characters, sets it apart from the rest of the franchise.

Star Trek: Prodigy season 3: Looking at the debut and history of this cult

Star Trek: Prodigy debuted in 2021 and quickly established a fanbase. Star Trek characters like Admiral Kathryn Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew) and more, have been a significant part of the series. Season 1 introduced the young cadets, while Season 2 added depth and excitement with time travel and elements of the multiverse. The show has consistently entertained both old and new Star Trek fans, for 40 episodes.

Netflix's decision on Star Trek: Prodigy Season 3

Star Trek: Prodigy season 3's fate is uncertain. However, Netflix has the option to order it. The decision will heavily depend on the viewership metrics and social media engagement. Kate Mulgrew, who voices Admiral Janeway, has actively urged fans to support the series to ensure its continuation. High streaming numbers and active online discussions are important, for Netflix to consider a renewal.

Even if season 3 of Star Trek: Prodigy gets approved, fans will have to wait. Given the series' detailed CGI animation and complex writing, each season takes about two years to produce. If ordered this year, Netflix may be able to release the new season during the 60th anniversary of Star Trek in 2026.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Finale

The season 2 finale of Star Trek: Prodigy brought the story full circle with a dramatic time-travel twist. Wesley Crusher's strategic plan to let Ascenia capture him enabled the USS Protostar crew to ingeniously thread wormholes together, sending the starship back to Tars Lamora. This resets the timeline, merging the events of seasons 1 and 2 into a singular narrative.

The finale saw Admiral Janeway lead a successful First Contact with Solum, altering the Vau N'Akat's future.

Wesley Crusher visited his mother, Dr. Beverly Crusher, and met his brother, Jack Crusher, finally reuniting the Crusher family. The reset also saved Gwyn from fading out of existence, completing the saga on a hopeful note.

Star Trek: Prodigy season 3 cast and story reveals

Brett Gray's Dal, Ella Purnell's Gwyn, and Michaela Dietz's Maj'el, reportedly return for Star Trek: Prodigy season 3. Kate Mulgrew's hologram Janeway/Admiral Janeway will also return, according to reports. Legacy characters like Captain Chakotay and The Doctor may appear, enriching the Star Trek lore. The story will follow the USS Protostar's new mission to spread Starfleet's hope and unity across the universe.

Season 3 of Star Trek: Prodigy comes with a new mission

Season 2 ended with a promising new mission for the USS Protostar crew. They must spread Starfleet's values across the Federation of Planets. In true Star Trek fashion, this new adventure will include exploring uncharted territories and meeting new civilizations.

Netflix will be considering viewership and fan engagement before ordering Star Trek: Prodigy season 3. The show could return with another season or even an animated film. The Star Trek lovers would love to see the USS Protostar's young heroes discover new worlds, but they must wait.

