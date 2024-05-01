The Green Veil: Full list of cast in the series

The first two episodes of The Network's highly anticipated series, The Green Veil released on April 30, 2024. According to IMDb, the show is an "anthology series concerning oppression in America". The show is expected to have eight episodes in total. Following the double premiere episode, one episode of the show is expected to drop on the channel every Tuesday until June 11, 2024.

The official synopsis released by The Network for the show read—

"The series follows a government agent in the 1950s tasked with an unraveling secret mission that threatens to expose deeper secrets. Leguizamo plays Gordon Rogers, an immigrant who came into the US as a child and dedicated his life to achieving the American Dream. He experiences both an insidious obsession with that dream, and the societal limitations to it placed upon certain groups."

Cast list for The Green Veil

The cast comprises John Leguizamo, Hani Furstenberg, John Ortiz, Irene Bedard, Steven Boyer, Isabelle Poloner, and Marco Torriani.

1) John Leguizamo

Leguizamo plays Gordon Rogers (Image via Getty)

John Leguizamo plays Gordon Rogers in The Network's The Green Veil. Rogers is one among the several immigrants who have come to America to fulfill his dreams. But his dreams are not the only thing that has brought him to the land of the unknown, it is something else.

John Leguizamo is an actor, comedian, and producer. He has been an active member of the industry since 1984. Some of his most notable works comprise John Leguizamo: Freak, When They See Us, and Waco.

2) Hani Furstenberg

Hani Furstenberg plays Mabel Rogers (Image via Getty)

Hani Furstenberg plays Mabel Rogers, Gordon's wife. The trailer and first two episodes suggest that Mabel is a calculative woman with substance. Keep watching the show to witness her next big move.

Hani Furstenberg is a popular Israeli-American actress and singer. She is best known for her work in Yossi & Jagger, The Loneliest, and Planet Campfire.

3) John Ortiz

John Ortiz plays Gilberto Sutton (Image via Getty)

John Ortiz plays Gilberto Sutton in The Green Veil. Ortiz has been a part of several significant projects in the industry. Some of these include Silver Linings Playbook, Kong: Skull Island, and American Fiction.

4) Irene Bedard

Irene Bedard plays Glennie Sutton (Image via Getty)

Irene Bedard plays Glennie Sutton in The Green Veil. Much like Ortiz, Bedard is also a very prominent face in Hollywood. She has mostly acted in Native American roles in her previous projects. Some of her earlier works include Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Smoke Signals.

5) Steven Boyer

Steven Boyer plays Edward Boon in The Green Veil. Steven Boyer is not much of a television actor as he is a theatre actor. The actor is mostly known for his noteworthy work in the play, Hand to God in which he played two characters, namely Jason and Tyrone.

6) Isabelle Poloner

Isabelle Poloner portrays Abbie in The Green Veil. Poloner is fairly new in the industry and has a few acting credits under her name. The only known significant project she has been a part of besides this one is Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

7) Marco Torriani

Marco Torriani plays Joseph Crosby (Image via Getty)

Marco Torriani plays Joseph Crosby in The Green Veil. Much like Isabelle, Marco too has very few acting credits to his name. Some of his works include minor roles in Law & Order, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Blue Bloods.

The next episode of The Green Veil will be released on The Network on May 7, 2024.