The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9: Release date, time, where to watch and more

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9 arrives soon, with only two episodes remaining in the series, the excitement is mounting. The show, titled Execution, is bound to heighten the consequences of last week's dramatic events when June and Mayday took radical action against the leadership of Gilead.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9 will be released on Hulu on May 20, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. PT (May 19), continuing the show’s weekly Tuesday schedule. With the storyline hurtling toward its climax, episode 9 will surely set the tone for the final instalment of Hulu's Emmy-winning dystopian thriller.

In episode 8, Serena Joy and Commander Wharton's wedding served as the unsuspecting setting for a lethal resistance operation, coordinated by June and Moira in disguise. The brazen scheme, using a drugged cake and concealed weapons, enabled a team of Handmaids to transform their symbols of oppression into instruments of rebellion.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 9 will explore the repercussions of that act and the punishment meted out to those who dared to rebel

When and where to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9 premieres on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. ET on Hulu. For viewers on the U.S. West Coast, that means it will be available slightly earlier, Monday, May 19 at 9:00 p.m. PT. This release schedule remains consistent with the show’s weekly rollout on the streaming platform.

Hulu continues to serve as the exclusive U.S. streaming home for The Handmaid’s Tale. Viewers can catch season 6 episode 9 with a valid subscription, whether through Hulu’s ad-supported plan ($9.99/month), ad-free plan ($18.99/month), or Hulu + Live TV bundle ($82.99/month and up).

Internationally, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 9 will be available in Australia on SBS On Demand, and in the UK on Amazon Prime Video, usually just a few days after its US airing.

Here is the complete release schedule of the episode according to different time zones,

Release date Release time May 20, 2025 12:00 ET May 20, 2025 09:00 PST May 20, 2025 18:00 CEST May 20, 2025 18:00 SAST May 21, 2025 02:00 AEST May 20, 2025 16:00 GMT

What happened in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 8?

Episode 8 shifted the story into high gear as June and Mayday carried out a coordinated assault at a Gileadean wedding. With Serena Joy and Commander Wharton tying the knot, the ceremony drew an audience of Handmaids, making it the perfect target.

June and Moira blended in with the others, passing out concealed knives and lacing the cake with sedatives. Once the wedding concluded, the Handmaids took to the streets, attacking Commanders in their homes.

The episode also marked a significant turning point for several characters. The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9 will likely explore Aunt Lydia’s shaken moral compass after she discovered what had happened. Her realization of complicity, followed by her tearful breakdown, hinted at a potential shift in loyalty that mirrors her eventual transformation in The Testaments.

In the meantime, Serena's increasing disillusionment with Gilead returned when she discovered a Handmaid in Wharton's home, despite having thought him different from her deceased husband, Fred. She stepped away, refusing the system she had assisted in constructing.

What to expect in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 9?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9 is titled Execution, and that name alone signals the gravity of what’s coming. Gilead’s leadership will almost certainly retaliate for the assassination of high-ranking Commanders.

The regime’s response could be swift and severe, potentially endangering June, Moira, and others within the Mayday network. After the chaos of episode 8, the resistance may be forced into hiding or face capture.

With Aunt Lydia now aware of the rebellion, her actions in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9 will be closely watched. Will she alert the authorities or begin to work more quietly against the regime? Lydia’s inner conflict could make her a powerful ally or a dangerous threat, depending on which path she chooses.

It is also expected to delve deeper into Serena Joy’s uncertain future. Her departure from Wharton’s home signaled a turning point, but what comes next remains unclear.

Viewers may see her reaching out to June or positioning herself more publicly against Gilead’s core practices. Her ability to bear children and her growing empathy toward Handmaids could place her in a unique position during the coming power struggle.

Themed-wise, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 9 will most probably carry on the series' investigation of survival, accountability, and rebellion. With only one episode left after this, the series should now start bringing long-term storylines together, such as June's battle for freedom, Nick's divided loyalties, and Commander Lawrence's internal resistance to the system.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9 on Hulu.

