The Handmaid's Tale season 6: Everything we know so far

Worldwide audiences are waiting for The Handmaid's Tale season 6 to hit screens. Created by Bruce Miller and based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, this series from Hulu has had a popular run, with its first season receiving eight Primetime Emmy Awards from 13 nominations.

The finale of season 5 of the series was released on November 9, 2022, and in September of that year, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 was green-lit for production. Fans may expect it to be released in 2025.

The series tells the story of a grim, totalitarian world plagued with worldwide infertility. As a result, the few women who are still fertile (called the 'handmaids') are subjugated under a strict regime by the powerful and conservative government of Gilead.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6: Potential release date

Earlier this year, in January, Elisabeth Moss, who will return as June Osborne in the upcoming season, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that The Handmaid's Tale season 6 will be out in "probably 2025." The actress also conceded that fans are getting impatient for it.

The sixth season of the series was supposed to be released much earlier than 2025. Production got delayed primarily due to SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. However, the wait will be worth it for the fans since most of the familiar faces are returning for season 6.

In an interview with Deadline in February, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich confirmed that the sixth season is scheduled to begin production in the summer of 2024 to target a 2025 premiere.

Cast and crew of The Handmaid's Tale season 6

Elisabeth Moss, who won the Primetime Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2017 for her portrayal of June Osborne, will return for season 6. The other expected cast members are Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, Madeline Brewer as Janine, and Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia. However, Alexis Bledel, who played Emily in the previous seasons, will not return.

Bruce Miller's handling of the plot has been one of the reasons for the success of The Handmaid's Tale. However, he will not be a part of season 6 as showrunner, which will be written by Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang. It remains to be seen how the makers explore the complex character dynamics that have been set up so far.

What fans can expect from The Handmaid's Tale season 6

The finale of season 5 is full of twists and turns. As Gilead continues to hunt down June, who has fled to Canada with her husband Luke, she is attacked on the road. Luke confronts the driver and fatally beats him up. As the driver succumbs to his injuries, Luke is set to be arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, June has persuaded Luke to leave Canada together while there is still time. The final shots of the finale show Luke surrendering himself to the police so that June can travel away to safety. The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is likely to pick up from here.

Season 5 ends on a cliffhanger as we see Serena and Noah on the same train as June. The complicated relationship between June and Serena is likely to be probed into in the upcoming season. Additionally, the political atmospheres of Gilead and Canada may come to a head in season 6, which will only heighten the drama between the characters.

What happens after season 6?

Season 5 leaves many questions about the plot and characters unanswered. Due to its unexpected turn of events, fans are yearning for the next season. Under the trailer for season 5, they have vocally expressed their wish for its speedy arrival.

The story of the series is about to come to a conclusion in season 6. So, the chances of a direct sequel to The Handmaid's Tale season 6 are thin. However, there is good news for the fans of the show.

In 2019, Hulu and MGM announced that talks were on about a sequel series to The Handmaid's Tale. It will be based on The Testaments, Atwood's 2019 sequel to her previous book. Thus, even though The Handmaid's Tale will end with season 6, its stories are likely to come back to the screen in some time.

All five seasons of The Handmaid's Tale are available to stream on Hulu.