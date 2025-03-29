The harrowing true story behind Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, explained

Netflix is back with a new true-crime documentary series, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, that will be released on the streaming platform on March 31, 2025. The docu-series explores the brutal murders of several women in Long Island, New York which went unsolved for years and is deemed as one of America's most notorious serial killer cases.

In 2023, the authorities finally managed to make some headway in the case and arrested and charged an architect called Rex Heuermann with four murders. Heuermann will be going on trial later this year but before that Netflix is bringing to us Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer to explore the case further and also the lead up to his arrest. With interviews from journalists, law enforcement, and family members of the victims, the three-part series is directed by Liz Garbus.

What is the true story behind Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer?

It all began in May 2010 when a young escort called Shannan Gilbert vanished without a trace in the Oak Beach area of Long Island. Gilbert had called emergency services after escaping from a client's home, claiming she was being chased. But when the police showed up, Gilbert was nowhere to be seen. However, the search for her led to the harrowing discovery of four victims, who became known as the Gilgo Beach Four.

Almost a year later, in March 2011, eight more bodies were discovered along the beach area on Long Island and it was only in December 2011 that Shannan Gilbert's body was finally found in a marsh in Oak Beach. While the police insisted Gilbert's death was accidental, her family did not believe it.

Moreover, the police could not make much headway into these Long Island Murder cases and it was looking like the serial killer cold case was never going to be solved. It was only years later, in July 2023, that 61-year-old architect and father of two, Rex Heuermann, was arrested in relation to the case. DNA evidence supposedly linked him to these murders.

Further investigations revealed that Heuermann used burner phones to set up meetings with all four women before brutally murdering them. In 2024, Hauermann was finally charged with the murders of three more women. Rex Heuermann remains incarcerated in the Suffolk County Jail while he awaits trial for murder. Even though all evidence is against him, he maintains his innocence.

More about Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

For years, dead bodies of young women were being discovered along a stretch of Ocean Parkway in Suffolk County, Long Island. The victims were mostly young women from New York who had worked in the sex industry and gone missing. It soon became clear that a serial killer was targeting these women but it took almost 13 years to put a name to this killer.

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer is a new three-episode documentary series which premieres on March 31, 2025 and delves into the lengthy years-long investigation that went behind the 2023 arrest of the Long Island Killer.

As of now, not all the bodies have been identified and investigated and Gone Girls retells the stories of the victims found at Gilgo Beach. However, new details continue to emerge in the case as Heuermann will be going to trial sometime this year.

Don't miss Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer on Netflix next week.

