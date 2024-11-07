The Helicopter Heist: List of cast explored

The latest reality-based and character-driven suspense miniseries The Helicopter Heist drops on Netflix on November 22, 2024, bringing a dramatized look at one of Sweden's most notorious crimes. It's another title to add to the must-watch list for those who enjoy true crime and tense heist dramas.

Based on the real-life Västberga helicopter robbery that shocked Sweden in 2009, The Helicopter Heist follows the gang who pulled off the daring and elaborate heist. The story revolves around how they stole a chopper and landed it on the roof of a G4S cash depot in Stockholm, stealing millions of Swedish kronors without firing a shot and leaving the scene before authorities could even react.

The eight-episode series, which stars Mark Lewis and Erik Svedberg-Zelman, doesn't only tackle the event of the robbery. Its narrative spans the painstaking planning and the tense execution of the robbers, exploring their motivations and the emotional aftermath of the crime they committed.

Award-winning Tigers screenplay writer Ronnie Sandahl adapted the story from Jonas Bonnier's novel of the same name, with Jonas Alexander Arnby, Daniel Espinosa and Anna Zackrisson directing the series.

Main cast and characters in The Helicopter Heist

1) Mahmut Suvakci

Mahmut Suvakci (Image via Netflix)

The Swedish actor, who debited in the 2018 screen adaptation of Easy Money, stars in a leading role in Netflix's The Helicopter Heist. His character is still unknown, but per the Netflix-released trailer of the series, he's one of the robbers.

Suvakci's filmography includes over 30 different titles, spanning TV and film projects like Top Dog, Exodus, Britt-Marie Was Here and Torpederna. He also played Sudden Aydin in the miniseries Deliver Me and is set to star as Amir Muradi in the upcoming Drama Kings.

2) Ardalan Esmaili

Ardalan Esmaili (Image via Netflix)

The Irish-Iranian actor, who played Farid Ayad in the 2024 miniseries Deliver Me, joins the cast of The Helicopter Heist in a still-unnamed role. But, like Suvakci, he appears to be one of the robbers in the crime thriller show's trailer.

Esmaili has worked in over 20 titles on television and the big screen, including Greyzone, Held for Random, Sea Fever and Rebecka Martinsson. He also starred as Karimi in Black Crab, Patrick in A Beautiful Life, and one of the leads in the 2024 horror thriller Hunters on a White Field.

3) Iskra Kostic

Iskra Kostic (Image via Netflix)

The actress who played Sofia in The Detective from Beledweyne returns to the silver screen as one of the still-unnamed leading roles in the upcoming Netflix series. Like the other main characters, the series trailer shared a bit more of her character, which appears to be one of the authorities investigating the notorious helicopter heist.

Kostic first starred as Alison Cullen in the 2014 short film Banshee before making guest starring roles in Riding in Darkness and The Restaurant.

4) Erik Svedberg-Zelman

Erik Svedberg-Zelman (Image via Netflix)

The Swedish film and theater actor, who starred as Fredrik in the 2024 musical drama Düsseldorf, Skåne, joins the cast of The Helicopter Heist.

While still unnamed, his character in the heist drama is expected to appear in all eight episodes, and, per the trailer, he's working alongside Kostic's character in solving the robbery.

Svedberg-Zelman's work on television includes Beck and Toppen, and he also appeared in the short film titled Kontroll. He's set to appear in the upcoming Hulu series called Paradise City, per his Accelerate Management page.

5) Johanna Hedberg as Karin

Johanna Hedberg as Karin (Image via Netflix)

The Swedish actress, who played Ulrika Juthage in the TV show First Responders, returns to television to play Karin in The Helicopter Heist. Not a lot is known about her character, but she's expected to be a recurring cast, appearing in seven of the eight episodes in the miniseries.

Hedberg's other works include the short film Snön har fallit vit and the 2023 crime drama Bullets. She also guest starred in a couple of shows like 100 Code, Drottningarna and The Inspector and the Sea.

6) Mark Lewis as Mats Bjorssen

Mark Lewis (Image via Disney+)

The American actor, who voiced Doctor Vigna in the recently released English version of Miss Fallaci, joins The Helicopter Heist cast. He's set to voice a character named Mats Bjorssen in the miniseries.

Mark Lewis has worked behind the camera as a voice actor for numerous titles on television and the movie screen. He voiced Billy the Goat in Noah's Ark, Thomas Peterhans in Neumatt and Massimo in The Ignorant Angels. Lewis also worked in front of the camera in a couple of projects like Playing By Heart, L.A. Doctors, Demolition and Secret Invasion.

Supporting cast and character in the series

Other supporting cast members who are set to portray various known and unknown roles connected to the elaborate heist include:

Vic Carmen Sonne

Kiara Rahman

Angela Kovacs

Dejan Milacic

Wim Elfwencrona

Catch The Helicopter Heist on Friday, November 22, 2024, only streaming on Netflix.

