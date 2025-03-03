The horrific true story behind Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas, explored

The upcoming three-part Paramount+ docuseries, Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on March 4, 2025. The docuseries brings to viewers the true story of a murder committed by a reality TV star, one of the cast members from the Showtime reality series Gigolos.

Ad

The reality series found itself making headlines in 2020 when one of the male escort stars of the show was charged with murder. Ash Armand, whose real name is Akshaya Kubiak, was arrested after first responders answered a 911 call to his residence, and the bruised and bludgeoned body of a 29-year-old woman, Herleen Dulai, was discovered at his place.

In 2021, Kubiak was sentenced to prison for beating the 29-year-old Herleen Dulai to death. The case will be explored in the Paramount docuseries Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas.

Ad

Trending

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas: True story explored

Ad

Herleen Dulai was a student of biology who found her passion in fitness and physical training. She found her community at A.C.E. Fitness and soon started working as a trainer at the gym. But by early 2020, she had stopped working at the gym and was looking to make a career jump.

A few months later, on the morning of July 16, 2020, 911 responders received a distress call and arrived at a house on Blackstone Ridge Court in Las Vegas, where they found Herleen with a swollen and bloody face and fatal injuries. Her body was covered in melted wax, and she was pronounced dead before help could arrive.

Ad

The autopsy detailed extensive injuries, including a gum injury so severe that a piece of tooth was found in her stomach. The cause of death was declared to be blunt force trauma and asphyxiation. Moreover, drugs, caffeine, and alcohol were detected in her system.

Ad

The 911 call was made by Akshaya Anthony-Dixit Kubiak, at whose house Herleen was found. Kubiak was also a fitness enthusiast, and he worked as a gigolo for Cowboys4Angels in Las Vegas. He was also featured on Showtime’s Gigolos as one of the show's stars. Herleen and Akshaya Kubiak met sometime in May or June of that year, but the nature of their relationship was not very clear.

When authorities arrived at the crime scene, Kubiak claimed that there had been a struggle and that he did not remember what had happened because they were both under the influence of drugs. According to him, Herleen had attacked him, and he had hit her in self-defense, which resulted in her death. He confessed to the crime, surrendered, and was arrested immediately.

Ad

Akshaya Kubiak was charged with one count of first-degree murder, but he did not plead guilty to the charge. In September 2021, he finally changed his plea to guilty for two felony counts of voluntary manslaughter and mayhem. However, he still maintained that he had blacked out and did not remember committing the crime, and it was never his intention to hurt Herleen.

Kubiak was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison and is currently serving his sentence at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Nevada. He will be up for parole in 2028.

Ad

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas- What do we know?

Ad

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas will premiere tomorrow, March 4, on the Paramount+ streaming service. A Paramount+ Essential subscription can be availed at $7.99 for a month or $59.99 for a year.

Co-produced by Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong and directed by Barbara Shearer, the docuseries explores the gruesome details of the crime, which led to many questions and scrutiny concerning the Las Vegas Police Department’s handling of the case. Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas is also set to feature interviews of Ash Armand's former colleagues and Gigolos castmates.

Ad

Catch Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas tomorrow on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE