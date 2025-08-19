The Institute season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Is the Institute a force for good or evil?

The Institute season 1 episode 7, titled Hide, aired at 9 pm ET on August 17, 2025, on MGM+. Jack Bender and Sam Sheridan have directed and written the episode, respectively. It features several nail-biting moments as Luke and Tim figure out whom they can and cannot trust while escaping from Sigsby.

Ad

The penultimate episode solves one of the show's biggest mysteries - the true purpose of the Institute. Sigsby reveals to Tim and Luke that the facility uses gifted kids to eliminate individuals who are poised to destroy the world in the future.

Although the institute's methods are undoubtedly evil, the organization has been working to save humanity from cataclysmic events, convinced that the ends justify the means.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Institute season 1 episode 7.

Ad

Trending

Luke and Tim make a startling discovery in The Institute season 1 episode 7

Luke and Tim as seen in The Institute season 1 episode 7 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)

The Institute season 1 episode 7 opens with Luke, Tim, and Chief Ashworth watching the flash drive video, which depicts the dire condition of children in the Back Half. Secretly filmed by Maureen, the video reveals how these gifted kids are tossed into the incinerator after being drained of all their psychic powers.

Ad

Stunned, Chief Ashworth decides to take Tim and Luke to the Special Agent in Charge in Portland, who can help them with reinforcement to handle a mission of such magnitude. However, they need to act soon as Sigsby and her team are headed to the police station after being tipped off by Norbert. In the meantime, they send one of their secret agents, Officer Drew, to keep an eye on Luke.

Ad

When Drew's efforts to stall them fail, he shoots Ashworth and handcuffs Tim and Luke until Sigsby arrives. Using his telekinetic powers, Luke is able to free both of them in the nick of time. The duo hides inside the nearest convenience store and survives another close call with Sigsby with the help of the store owner, Mr. Dobira, whose life was once saved by Tim.

With Ashworth dead, Tim takes Luke to the only other person he trusts in town, Wendy. However, before they can explain their situation to Wendy, Sigsby and Drew show up at her place. Tim kills Drew and presses Sigsby for answers about the secret activities at the institute.

Ad

The facility's director shares that the remote assassinations that the kids carry out are done to weed out people who can pose an existential threat to the world. She mentions Senator Gavin Ramsey, who was killed in a plane crash in episode 3. The precogs had predicted that he would rise to the position of Secretary of Defense and unwittingly start a nuclear armageddon almost 10 years into the future.

Sigsby justifies the institute's actions by saying that millions of lives are being saved at the cost of a few. She further adds that the titular facility has been doing this work since 1950 and has averted several catastrophes that could have wiped out humanity forever.

Ad

The Institute season 1 episode 7 depicts Avery as a wild card

Avery as seen inside the deprivation tank from The Institute season 1 episode 7 (Image via Instagram/@MGM+)

At the facility, Stackhouse orders Hendricks to awaken Avery's psychic abilities by putting him in a deprivation tank so that he can be sent to the Back Half soon. Avery experiences severe torture in the tank and shatters the glass walls when he can't take it anymore, proving that his powers surpass anything Hendricks and Tony have seen so far.

Ad

At the same time, Luke sees flashes of Avery bleeding inside the tank, but he can't do anything except soldier on. Despite the debacle, Hendricks agrees to send the young boy to the Back Half, believing that he can "power the hum indefinitely." He plans to use his psychic abilities to carry out a remote assassination that night and then dispose of him for good, as his powers are too unstable.

Ad

Unaware of his fate, Avery happily reunites with Nicky and Kalisha in the Back Half. Kalisha seems visibly drained and is likely headed to the recovery room soon, from where she will never return.

By combining their psychic powers, Avery and Nicky revert Kalisha to her animated, Front Half self again. As the trio catches up at the end of The Institute season 1 episode 7, Avery tells his friends that he may be able to get them out soon.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates about The Institute season 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More